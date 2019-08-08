Schließen

Maximum Entropy Analysis of Flow Networks: Theoretical Foundation and Applications

  The concept of a "flow network"-a set of nodes and links which carries one or more flows-unites many different disciplines, including pipe flow, fluid flow, electrical, chemical reaction, ecological, epidemiological, neurological, communications, transportation, financial, economic and human social networks. This Feature Paper presents a generalized maximum entropy framework to infer the state of a flow network, including its flow rates and other properties, in probabilistic form. In this method, the network uncertainty is represented by a joint probability function over its unknowns, subject to all that is known. This gives a relative entropy function which is maximized, subject to the constraints, to determine the most probable or most representative state of the network. The constraints can include "observable" constraints on various parameters, "physical" constraints such as conservation laws and frictional properties, and "graphical" constraints arising from uncertainty in the network structure itself. Since the method is probabilistic, it enables the prediction of network properties when there is insufficient information to obtain a deterministic solution. The derived framework can incorporate nonlinear constraints or nonlinear interdependencies between variables, at the cost of requiring numerical solution. The theoretical foundations of the method are first presented, followed by its application to a variety of flow networks.

Author:Robert K. NivenORCiD, Markus AbelORCiDGND, Michael Schlegel, Steven H. Waldrip
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/e21080776
ISSN:1099-4300
Parent Title (English):Entropy
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/08
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/07
Tag:flow network; maximum entropy analysis; probabilistic inference
Volume:21
Issue:8
Page Number:20
First Page:776
Funder:Go8/DAAD Australia-Germany Joint Research Cooperation Scheme 2013-15; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council [DP140104402]; Recherche Chair of Excellence (TUCOROM), in Poitiers, FranceFrench National Research Agency (ANR); CentraleSupelec, Gif-sur-Yvette, France
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
