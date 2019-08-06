Schließen

Temperature-Controlled Solvent Vapor Annealing of Thin Block Copolymer Films

  • Solvent vapor annealing is as an effective and versatile alternative to thermal annealing to equilibrate and control the assembly of polymer chains in thin films. Here, we present scientific and practical aspects of the solvent vapor annealing method, including the discussion of such factors as non-equilibrium conformational states and chain dynamics in thin films in the presence of solvent. Homopolymer and block copolymer films have been used in model studies to evaluate the robustness and the reproducibility of the solvent vapor processing, as well as to assess polymer-solvent interactions under confinement. Advantages of utilizing a well-controlled solvent vapor environment, including practically interesting regimes of weakly saturated vapor leading to poorly swollen states, are discussed. Special focus is given to dual temperature control over the set-up instrumentation and to the potential of solvo-thermal annealing. The evaluated insights into annealing dynamics derived from the studies on block copolymer films can be applied toSolvent vapor annealing is as an effective and versatile alternative to thermal annealing to equilibrate and control the assembly of polymer chains in thin films. Here, we present scientific and practical aspects of the solvent vapor annealing method, including the discussion of such factors as non-equilibrium conformational states and chain dynamics in thin films in the presence of solvent. Homopolymer and block copolymer films have been used in model studies to evaluate the robustness and the reproducibility of the solvent vapor processing, as well as to assess polymer-solvent interactions under confinement. Advantages of utilizing a well-controlled solvent vapor environment, including practically interesting regimes of weakly saturated vapor leading to poorly swollen states, are discussed. Special focus is given to dual temperature control over the set-up instrumentation and to the potential of solvo-thermal annealing. The evaluated insights into annealing dynamics derived from the studies on block copolymer films can be applied to improve the processing of thin films of crystalline and conjugated polymers as well as polymer composite in confined geometries.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Xiao Cheng, Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Larisa TsarkovaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/polym11081312
ISSN:2073-4360
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31390732
Parent Title (English):Polymers
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/06
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/07
Tag:block copolymer films; ellipsometry; guided self assembly; solvent vapor annealing
Volume:11
Issue:8
Page Number:18
Funder:CSC; Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR)Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [18-53-76005]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo