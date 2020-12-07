Schließen

Perovskite semiconductors for next generation optoelectronic applications

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Felix DeschlerORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Lukas Schmidt-MendeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5119744
ISSN:2166-532X
Parent Title (English):APL Materials
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/07
Volume:7
Issue:8
Page Number:3
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo