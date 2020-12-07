Effects of Early Life Stress on Bone Homeostasis in Mice and Humans

Karin Wuertz-Kozakv, Martin Roszkowski, Elena Cambria, Andrea Block, Gisela A. Kuhn, Thea Abele, Wolfgang Hitzl, David Drießlein, Ralph Müller, Michael A. Rapp, Isabelle M. Mansuy, Eva M. J. Peters, Pia M. Wippert
Bone pathology is frequent in stressed individuals. A comprehensive examination of mechanisms linking life stress, depression and disturbed bone homeostasis is missing. In this translational study, mice exposed to early life stress (MSUS) were examined for bone microarchitecture (μCT), metabolism (qPCR/ELISA), and neuronal stress mediator expression (qPCR) and compared with a sample of depressive patients with or without early life stress by analyzing bone mineral density (BMD) (DXA) and metabolic changes in serum (osteocalcin, PINP, CTX-I). MSUS mice showed a significant decrease in NGF, NPYR1, VIPR1 and TACR1 expression, higher innervation density in bone, and increased serum levels of CTX-I, suggesting a milieu in favor of catabolic bone turnover. MSUS mice had a significantly lower body weight compared to control mice, and this caused minor effects on bone microarchitecture. Depressive patients with experiences of childhood neglect also showed a catabolic pattern. A significant reduction in BMD was observed in depressive patients with childhood abuse and stressful life events during childhood. Therefore, future studies on prevention and treatment strategies for both mental and bone disease should consider early life stress as a risk factor for bone pathologies.
|Karin Wuertz-KozakvORCiDGND, Martin RoszkowskiORCiD, Elena CambriaORCiD, Andrea BlockORCiD, Gisela A. Kuhn, Thea Abele, Wolfgang HitzlORCiD, David DrießleinORCiD, Ralph MüllerORCiD, Michael A. RappORCiDGND, Isabelle M. MansuyORCiDGND, Eva M. J. PetersORCiD, Pia M. WippertORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-485324
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48532
|1866-8364
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (670)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/12/07
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/12/09
|bone mineral density; bone pathologies; childhood; neuroendocrine; osteoporosis; psychosocial stress
|670
|26
|International Journal of Molecular Sciences 21 (2020) 18 Art. 6634 DOI: 10.3390/ijms21186634
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle