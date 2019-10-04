Schließen

Erratum: Revisit of Nonlinear Landau Damping for Electrostatic Instability Driven by Blazar-induced Pair Beams (The astrophysical journal. - 873 (2019), pg 10)

Metadaten
Author:Pranab Jyoti DekaORCiD, Martin Karl Wilhelm PohlORCiDGND, Sergei VafinORCiDGND, Artem BohdanGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ab4593
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Parent Title (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/04
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/07
Volume:883
Issue:2
Page Number:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access

