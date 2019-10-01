Schließen

The Evolution of OI over 3.2 < z < 6.5: Reionization of the Circumgalactic Medium

  • We present a survey for metal absorption systems traced by neutral oxygen over 3.2 < z < 6.5. Our survey uses Keck/ESI and VLT/X-Shooter spectra of 199 QSOs with redshifts up to 6.6. In total, we detect 74 OI absorbers, of which 57 are separated from the background QSO by more than 5000 km s(-1). We use a maximum likelihood approach to fit the distribution of OI lambda 1302 equivalent widths in bins of redshift and from this determine the evolution in number density of absorbers with W-1302 > 0.05 angstrom, of which there are 49 nonproximate systems in our sample. We find that the number density does not monotonically increase with decreasing redshift, as would naively be expected from the buildup of metal-enriched circumgalactic gas with time. The number density over 4.9 < z < 5.7 is a factor of 1.7-4.1 lower (68% confidence) than that over 5.7 < z < 6.5, with a lower value at z < 5.7 favored with 99% confidence. This decrease suggests that the fraction of metals in a low-ionization phase is larger at z similar to 6 than at lowerWe present a survey for metal absorption systems traced by neutral oxygen over 3.2 < z < 6.5. Our survey uses Keck/ESI and VLT/X-Shooter spectra of 199 QSOs with redshifts up to 6.6. In total, we detect 74 OI absorbers, of which 57 are separated from the background QSO by more than 5000 km s(-1). We use a maximum likelihood approach to fit the distribution of OI lambda 1302 equivalent widths in bins of redshift and from this determine the evolution in number density of absorbers with W-1302 > 0.05 angstrom, of which there are 49 nonproximate systems in our sample. We find that the number density does not monotonically increase with decreasing redshift, as would naively be expected from the buildup of metal-enriched circumgalactic gas with time. The number density over 4.9 < z < 5.7 is a factor of 1.7-4.1 lower (68% confidence) than that over 5.7 < z < 6.5, with a lower value at z < 5.7 favored with 99% confidence. This decrease suggests that the fraction of metals in a low-ionization phase is larger at z similar to 6 than at lower redshifts. Absorption from highly ionized metals traced by CIV is also weaker in higher-redshift OI systems, supporting this picture. The evolution of OI absorbers implies that metal-enriched circumgalactic gas at z similar to 6 is undergoing an ionization transition driven by a strengthening ultraviolet background. This in turn suggests that the reionization of the diffuse intergalactic medium may still be ongoing at or only recently ended by this epoch.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:George D. BeckerORCiD, Max PettiniORCiD, Marc RafelskiORCiD, Elisa BoeraORCiD, Lise ChristensenORCiD, Guido CupaniORCiD, Sara L. EllisonORCiD, Emanuele Paolo FarinaORCiD, Michele FumagalliORCiD, Sebastian LopezORCiD, Marcel NeelemanORCiD, Emma Ryan-WeberORCiD, Gabor WorseckORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ab3eb5
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Parent Title (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/07
Volume:883
Issue:2
Page Number:37
Funder:National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AST-1615814, AST-1751404]; Independent Research Fund Denmark [DFF 4090-00079]; Science and Technology Facilities CouncilScience & Technology Facilities Council (STFC) [ST/P000541/1]; European Research Council (ERC) under the European UnionEuropean Research Council (ERC) [757535]; FONDECYTComision Nacional de Investigacion Cientifica y Tecnologica (CONICYT)CONICYT FONDECYT [1191232]; ERCEuropean Research Council (ERC) [740246]; Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D)Australian Research Council [CE170100013]; W.M. Keck FoundationW.M. Keck Foundation; National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); [UCh/VID-ENL18/18]; [060.A-9024]; [084.A-0360]; [084.A-0390]; [084.A-0550]; [085.A-0299]; [086.A-0162]; [086.A-0574]; [087.A-0607]; [087.A-0890]; [088.A-0897]; [091.C-0934]; [096.A-0095]; [096.A-0418]; [097.B1070]; [098.A-0111]; [098.B-0537]; [0100.A-0243]; [0100.A-0625]; [0102.A-0154]; [189.A-0424]; [294.A-5031]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access

