Beanspruchungsfolgen Lehramtsstudierender im Praxissemester

For education students, the start of their professional practice can be a demanding time for a number of different reasons. Self-efficacy may help education students deal with these challenges and can be understood as a personal resource. Mentoring, on other hand, can be considered a significant social resource. Resources like these play an important role in helping education students deal with the demands of the practical phase of their training. However, little is known about the interaction between self-efficacy and mentoring. This longitudinal study investigates the role of mentoring and self-efficacy in dealing with demands of education students’ first experience of professional practice. We also explore the extent to which mentoring moderates the relationship between self-efficacy and the experience of the challenges that education students face during this time. We analysed questionnaire data from 192 education students at the beginning and at the end of their first semester of professional practice. Multiple regression analyses show that self-efficacy at the beginning of the semester is associated with less emotional exhaustion and a higher sense of personal accomplishment by the end of the semester. This relationship between self-efficacy and education students’ sense of personal accomplishment is moderated by mentoring. Implications of the study for training education students are discussed.

