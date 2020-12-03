Schließen

Nowcasting and Predicting the Kp Index Using Historical Values and Real-Time Observations

  Current algorithms for the real-time prediction of the Kp index use a combination of models empirically driven by solar wind measurements at the L1 Lagrange point and historical values of the index. In this study, we explore the limitations of this approach, examining the forecast for short and long lead times using measurements at L1 and Kp time series as input to artificial neural networks. We explore the relative efficiency of the solar wind-based predictions, predictions based on recurrence, and predictions based on persistence. Our modeling results show that for short-term forecasts of approximately half a day, the addition of the historical values of Kp to the measured solar wind values provides a barely noticeable improvement. For a longer-term forecast of more than 2 days, predictions can be made using recurrence only, while solar wind measurements provide very little improvement for a forecast with long horizon times. We also examine predictions for disturbed and quiet geomagnetic activity conditions. Our results show that the paucity of historical measurements of the solar wind for high Kp results in a lower accuracy of predictions during disturbed conditions. Rebalancing of input data can help tailor the predictions for more disturbed conditions.

Metadaten
Author:Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, Ruggero VasileORCiD, Irina S. ZhelayskayaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2018SW002141
ISSN:1542-7390
Parent Title (English):Space Weather: The International Journal of Research and Applications
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/03
Tag:AI; Kp index; empirical prediction; forecast; geomagnetic activity; solar wind
Volume:17
Issue:8
Page Number:11
First Page:1219
Last Page:1229
Funder:European Unions Horizon 2020 research and innovation program [776287 SWAMI, SFB 1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

