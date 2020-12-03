Schließen

How Will We Dine?

  • Haute cuisine, the cooking style for fine dining at gourmet restaurants, has changed over the last decades and can be expected to evolve in the upcoming years. To engage in foresight, the purpose of this study is to identify a plausible future trend scenario for the haute cuisine sector within the next five to ten years, based on today’s chefs’ views. To achieve this goal, an international, two-stage Delphi study was conducted. The derived scenario suggests that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic will lead to significant restaurant bankruptcies and will raise creativity and innovation among the remaining ones. It is expected that haute cuisine tourism will grow and that menu prices will differ for customer segments. More haute cuisine restaurants will open in Asia and America. Local food will remain a major trend and will be complemented by insect as well as plant-based proteins and sophisticated nonalcoholic food pairings. Restaurant design and the use of scents will become more relevant. Also, private dining and fineHaute cuisine, the cooking style for fine dining at gourmet restaurants, has changed over the last decades and can be expected to evolve in the upcoming years. To engage in foresight, the purpose of this study is to identify a plausible future trend scenario for the haute cuisine sector within the next five to ten years, based on today’s chefs’ views. To achieve this goal, an international, two-stage Delphi study was conducted. The derived scenario suggests that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic will lead to significant restaurant bankruptcies and will raise creativity and innovation among the remaining ones. It is expected that haute cuisine tourism will grow and that menu prices will differ for customer segments. More haute cuisine restaurants will open in Asia and America. Local food will remain a major trend and will be complemented by insect as well as plant-based proteins and sophisticated nonalcoholic food pairings. Restaurant design and the use of scents will become more relevant. Also, private dining and fine dining at home will become more important. The scenario also includes negative projections. These findings can serve as a research agenda for future research in haute cuisine, including the extension of the innovation lens towards the restaurant and the business model. Practical implications include the necessity for haute cuisine restaurants to innovate to cope with increasing competition in several regions. Customers should be seen as co-creators of the value of haute cuisine.show moreshow less

  • pwsr132.pdfeng
    (646KB)

    SHA-1: f81e5c59b55f7e2c470da5b786a98dfc58ec3b3b

Metadaten
Author:Nele Schwark, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Manuela Fabro
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-485069
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48506
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Prospective Shifts in International Haute Cuisine and Innovation beyond Kitchen and Plate
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (132)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/03
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/03
Tag:Delphi method; Michelin star; fine dining; haute cuisine; high gastronomy; innovation; nouvelle cuisine; restaurants
Issue:132
Page Number:23
Source:Foods 9 (2020) 10 Art. 1369 DOI: 10.3390/foods9101369
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie / 640 Hauswirtschaft und Familie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

