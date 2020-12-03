Determining the appropriate degree of autonomy in cyber-physical production systems
- Existing factories face multiple problems due to their hierarchical structure of decision making and control. Cyber-physical systems principally allow to increase the degree of autonomy to new heights. But which degree of autonomy is really useful and beneficiary? This paper differentiates diverse definitions of autonomy and approaches to determine them. Some experimental findings in a lab environment help to answer the question raised in this paper.
