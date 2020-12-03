Schließen

Determining the appropriate degree of autonomy in cyber-physical production systems

  • Existing factories face multiple problems due to their hierarchical structure of decision making and control. Cyber-physical systems principally allow to increase the degree of autonomy to new heights. But which degree of autonomy is really useful and beneficiary? This paper differentiates diverse definitions of autonomy and approaches to determine them. Some experimental findings in a lab environment help to answer the question raised in this paper.

Metadaten
Author:Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cirpj.2019.05.001
ISSN:1755-5817
Parent Title (English):CIRP Journal of Manufacturing Science and Technology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/03
Tag:Cyber-phyiscal system; Degree of autonomy; Production system; Simulation
Volume:26
Page Number:11
First Page:70
Last Page:80
Peer Review:Referiert

