Diffractive imaging of dissociation and ground-state dynamics in a complex molecule

Kyle J. Wilkin, Robert M. Parrish, Jie Yang, Thomas J. A. Wolf, J. Pedro F. Nunes, Markus Gühr, Renkai Li, Xiaozhe Shen, Qiang Zheng, Xijie Wang, Todd J. Martinez, Martin Centurion
- We have investigated the structural dynamics in photoexcited 1,2-diiodotetrafluoroethane molecules (C2F4I2) in the gas phase experimentally using ultrafast electron diffraction and theoretically using FOMO-CASCI excited-state dynamics simulations. The molecules are excited by an ultraviolet femtosecond laser pulse to a state characterized by a transition from the iodine 5p perpendicular to orbital to a mixed 5p parallel to sigma hole and CF2 center dot antibonding orbital, which results in the cleavage of one of the carbon-iodine bonds. We have observed, with sub-Angstrom resolution, the motion of the nuclear wave packet of the dissociating iodine atom followed by coherent vibrations in the electronic ground state of the C2F4I radical. The radical reaches a stable classical (nonbridged) structure in less than 200 fs.
