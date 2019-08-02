Diffractive imaging of dissociation and ground-state dynamics in a complex molecule

Funder:

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Basic Energy Sciences (BES) SUF Division Accelerator and Detector RD programUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); LCLS Facility; SLACStanford UniversityUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-AC02-05-CH11231, DE-AC02-76SF00515]; U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Basic Energy Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and Biosciences Division, AMOS programUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0014170]; U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Basic Energy Science AMOS programUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); Lichtenberg professorship of the Volkswagen Foundation