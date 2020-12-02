Schließen

m(5)C Methylation Guides Systemic Transport of Messenger RNA over Graft Junctions in Plants

  In plants, transcripts move to distant body parts to potentially act as systemic signals regulating development and growth. Thousands of messenger RNAs (mRNAs) are transported across graft junctions via the phloem to distinct plant parts. Little is known regarding features, structural motifs, and potential base modifications of transported transcripts and how these may affect their mobility. We identified Arabidopsis thalianam RNAs harboring the modified base 5-methylcytosine (m(5)C) and found that these are significantly enriched in mRNAs previously described as mobile, moving over graft junctions to distinct plant parts. We confirm this finding with graft-mobile methylated mRNAs TRANSLATIONALLY CONTROLLED TUMOR PROTEIN 1 (TCTP1) and HEAT SHOCK COGNATE PROTEIN 70.1 (HSC70.1), whose mRNA transport is diminished in mutants deficient in m(5)C mRNA methylation. Together, our results point toward an essential role of cytosine methylation in systemic mRNA mobility in plants and that TCTP1 mRNA mobility is required for its signaling function.

Metadaten
Author:Lei Yang, Valentina Perrera, Eleftheria Saplaoura, Federico ApeltORCiD, Mathieu Bahin, Amira Kramdi, Justyna OlasGND, Bernd Müller-RöberORCiDGND, Ewelina Sokolowska, Wenna Zhang, Runsheng LiORCiD, Nicolas Pitzalis, Manfred Heinlein, Shoudong ZhangORCiD, Auguste Genovesio, Vincent Colot, Friedrich Kragler
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2019.06.042
ISSN:0960-9822
ISSN:1879-0445
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31327714
Parent Title (English):Current biology
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/02
Volume:29
Issue:15
Page Number:17
First Page:2465
Last Page:2476.e5
Funder:[ANR-10-LABX-54 MEMO LIFE, ANR-11-IDEX-0001-02 PSL*]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 973]; MPI-MPP internal funds; Chinese Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council; EMBO Long-Term FellowshipEuropean Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO); IMPRS; ERC-Syg PLAMORF grant
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

