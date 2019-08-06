Schließen

No evidence for local adaptation and an epigenetic underpinning in native and non-native ruderal plant species in Germany

  • Many invasive species have rapidly adapted to different environments in their new ranges. This is surprising, as colonization is usually associated with reduced genetic variation. Heritable phenotypic variation with an epigenetic basis may explain this paradox. Here, we assessed the contribution of DNA methylation to local adaptation in native and naturalized non-native ruderal plant species in Germany. We reciprocally transplanted offspring from natural populations of seven native and five non-native plant species between the Konstanz region in the south and the Potsdam region in the north of Germany. Before the transplant, half of the seeds were treated with the demethylation agent zebularine. We recorded survival, flowering probability, and biomass production as fitness estimates. Contrary to our expectations, we found little evidence for local adaptation, both among the native and among the non-native plant species. Zebularine treatment had mostly negative effects on overall plant performance, regardless of whether plants wereMany invasive species have rapidly adapted to different environments in their new ranges. This is surprising, as colonization is usually associated with reduced genetic variation. Heritable phenotypic variation with an epigenetic basis may explain this paradox. Here, we assessed the contribution of DNA methylation to local adaptation in native and naturalized non-native ruderal plant species in Germany. We reciprocally transplanted offspring from natural populations of seven native and five non-native plant species between the Konstanz region in the south and the Potsdam region in the north of Germany. Before the transplant, half of the seeds were treated with the demethylation agent zebularine. We recorded survival, flowering probability, and biomass production as fitness estimates. Contrary to our expectations, we found little evidence for local adaptation, both among the native and among the non-native plant species. Zebularine treatment had mostly negative effects on overall plant performance, regardless of whether plants were local or not, and regardless of whether they were native or non-native. Synthesis. We conclude that local adaptation, at least at the scale of our study, plays no major role in the success of non-native and native ruderal plants. Consequently, we found no evidence yet for an epigenetic basis of local adaptation.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Jasmin Herden, Silvia EckertORCiD, Marc Stift, Jasmin Radha JoshiORCiDGND, Mark van KleunenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ece3.5325
ISSN:2045-7758
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31534665
Parent Title (English):Ecology and evolution
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/06
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/02
Tag:biological invasions; epigenetics; local adaptation; reciprocal transplant experiment; ruderal plant species; zebularine
Volume:9
Issue:17
Page Number:15
First Page:9412
Last Page:9426
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [KL 1866/10-1, JO 777/8-1, SPP 1819]; graduate school (IMPRS for Organismal Biology); graduate school (Potsdam Graduate School)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

