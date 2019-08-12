Schließen

What is the value of Facebook?

  • On May 17, 2012, the social networking company Facebook Inc. fixes its initial public offering (IPO) price at $38.00 a share. Over the next couple of months, contrary to expectations raised by previous IPOs, the stock price crashes more than 50 per cent. Immediately, the question arises whether the issuer’s or the stock market’s pricing of the share are in line with the firm’s fundamentals. Thus, the purpose of this paper is to determine the company value in close proximity to the date of IPO.

Metadaten
Author:Josef SchosserORCiDGND, Heiko StröbeleGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/JRF-05-2018-0069
ISSN:1526-5943
ISSN:2331-2947
Parent Title (English):Journal of risk finance
Subtitle (German):Evidence from the Schwartz/Moon model
Publisher:Emerald Group Publishing Limited
Place of publication:Bingley
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/12
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/01
Tag:Facebook; Firm valuation; G32; Growth company; Initial public offering; Moon model; Real options; Schwartz
Volume:20
Issue:3
Page Number:24
First Page:267
Last Page:290
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert

