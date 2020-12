In the present thesis, self-assembly of hydrophilic polymers, reinforced hydrogels and inorganic/polymer hybrids were examined. The thesis describes an avenue from polymer synthesis via various methods over polymer self-assembly to the formation of polymer materials that have promising properties for future applications. Hydrophilic polymers were utilized to form multi-phase systems, water-in-water emulsions and self-assembled structures, e.g. particles/aggregates or hollow structures from completely water-soluble building blocks. The structuring of aqueous environments by hydrophilic homo and block copolymers was further utilized in the formation of supramolecular hydrogels with compartments or specific thermal behavior. Furthermore, inorganic graphitic carbon nitride (g-CN) was utilized as photoinitiator for hydrogel formation and as reinforcer for hydrogels. As such, hydrogels with remarkable mechanical properties were synthesized, e.g. high compressibility, high storage modulus or lubricity. In addition, g-CN was combined with

In the present thesis, self-assembly of hydrophilic polymers, reinforced hydrogels and inorganic/polymer hybrids were examined. The thesis describes an avenue from polymer synthesis via various methods over polymer self-assembly to the formation of polymer materials that have promising properties for future applications. Hydrophilic polymers were utilized to form multi-phase systems, water-in-water emulsions and self-assembled structures, e.g. particles/aggregates or hollow structures from completely water-soluble building blocks. The structuring of aqueous environments by hydrophilic homo and block copolymers was further utilized in the formation of supramolecular hydrogels with compartments or specific thermal behavior. Furthermore, inorganic graphitic carbon nitride (g-CN) was utilized as photoinitiator for hydrogel formation and as reinforcer for hydrogels. As such, hydrogels with remarkable mechanical properties were synthesized, e.g. high compressibility, high storage modulus or lubricity. In addition, g-CN was combined with polymers for a broad range of materials, e.g. coatings, films or latex, that could be utilized in photocatalytic applications. Another inorganic material class was combined with polymers in the present thesis as well, namely metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). It was shown that the pore structure of MOFs enables improved control over tacticity and achievement of high molar masses. Furthermore, MOF-based polymerization catalysis was introduced with improved control for coordinating monomers, catalyst recyclability and decreased metal contamination in the product. Finally, the effect of external influence on MOF morphology was studied, e.g. via solvent or polymer additives, which allowed the formation of various MOF structures. Overall, advances in several areas of polymer science are presented in here. A major topic of the thesis was hydrophilic polymers and hydrogels that currently constitute significant materials in the polymer field due to promising future applications in biomedicine. Moreover, the combination of polymers with materials from other areas of research, i.e. g-CN and MOFs, provided various new materials with remarkable properties also of interest for applications in the future, e.g. coatings, particle structures and catalysis.

