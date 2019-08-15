Schließen

Observation of Ultrafast Intersystem Crossing in Thymine by Extreme Ultraviolet Time-Resolved Photoelectron Spectroscopy

  • We studied the photoinduced ultrafast relaxation dynamics of the nucleobase thymine using gas-phase time-resolved photoelectron spectroscopy. By employing extreme ultraviolet pulses from high harmonic generation for photoionization, we substantially extend our spectral observation window with respect to previous studies. This enables us to follow relaxation of the excited state population all the way to low-lying electronic states including the ground state. In thymine, we observe relaxation from the optically bright (1)pi pi* state of thymine to a dark (1)n pi* state within 80 +/- 30 fs. The (1)n pi* state relaxes further within 3.5 +/- 0.3 ps to a low-lying electronic state. By comparison with quantum chemical simulations, we can unambiguously assign its spectroscopic signature to the (3)pi pi* state. Hence, our study draws a comprehensive picture of the relaxation mechanism of thymine including ultrafast intersystem crossing to the triplet manifold.

Metadaten
Author:Thomas J. A. WolfORCiD, Robert M. ParrishORCiD, Rolf H. Myhre, Todd J. MartinezORCiD, Henrik KochORCiD, Markus GührORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpca.9b05573
ISSN:1089-5639
ISSN:1520-5215
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31319031
Parent Title (English):The journal of physical chemistry : A, Molecules, spectroscopy, kinetics, environment & general theory
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/15
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/30
Volume:123
Issue:32
Page Number:7
First Page:6897
Last Page:6903
Funder:U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and Biosciences Division Office of Science Early Career Research Program through the Office of Basic Energy Sciences, U.S. Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0012376]; Volkswagen foundation German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina [LPDS2013-14]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

