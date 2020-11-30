Schließen

Coherent network partitions

  • Graph clustering is widely applied in the analysis of cellular networks reconstructed from large-scale data or obtained from experimental evidence. Here we introduce a new type of graph clustering based on the concept of coherent partition. A coherent partition of a graph G is a partition of the vertices of G that yields only disconnected subgraphs in the complement of G. The coherence number of G is then the size of the smallest edge cut inducing a coherent partition. A coherent partition of G is optimal if the size of the inducing edge cut is the coherence number of G. Given a graph G, we study coherent partitions and the coherence number in connection to (bi)clique partitions and the (bi)clique cover number. We show that the problem of finding the coherence number is NP-hard, but is of polynomial time complexity for trees. We also discuss the relation between coherent partitions and prominent graph clustering quality measures.

Metadaten
Author:Angela Angeleska, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dam.2019.02.048
ISSN:0166-218X
ISSN:1872-6771
Parent Title (English):Discrete applied mathematics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/30
Tag:Coherence number; Coherent partition; Graph partitions; Network clustering
Volume:266
Page Number:8
First Page:283
Last Page:290
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

