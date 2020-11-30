Schließen

Benzyne - an acetylene- or cumulene-like electronic structure?

  • The spatial magnetic properties, through-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRS), of benzyne 1 and analogues (benzene 2, 1,2,3-cyclohexatriene 3, cyclohexen-3-yne 4, cyclohexen-4-yne 5, cyclohexyne 6) have been calculated using the GIAO perturbation method employing the nucleus independent chemical shift (NICS) concept and visualized as iso-chemical-shielding surfaces (ICSS) of various size and direction. The TSNMRS values could be employed to compare the diatropic ring current effects of benzene and benzyne, and, when compared with the spatial magnetic properties of the analogues, to answer the question whether the benzyne electronic structure is more acetylene- or cumulene-like, supported by structural data and delta(C-13)/ppm values. (C) 2019 Published by Elsevier Ltd.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Andreas Koch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tet.2019.07.011
ISSN:0040-4020
Parent Title (English):Tetrahedron
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/30
Tag:Benzyne-allene or cumulene-like structure; Iso-chemical shielding surfaces (ICSS); NICS; Ring current effect; Trough-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRS)
Volume:75
Issue:33
Page Number:6
First Page:4663
Last Page:4668
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo