Functionalized Benzofurans via Microwave-Promoted Tandem Claisen-Rearrangement/5-endo-dig Cyclization

  • Ortho-allyloxy alkinyl benzenes undergo, upon microwave irradiation in dimethylformamide, a tandem sequence of Claisen-rearrangement and 5-endo-dig cyclization to furnish 7-allyl-substituted benzofurans. With terminal alkynes, chroman-4-ones and enaminoketones become the main products. A mechanistic proposal for this observation relies on a reaction of the starting material with the solvent dimethylformamide under the microwave conditions.

Author:Christiane SchultzeGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jhet.3671
ISSN:0022-152X
ISSN:1943-5193
Parent Title (English):Journal of heterocyclic chemistry
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/18
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/30
Volume:56
Issue:9
Page Number:11
First Page:2619
Last Page:2629
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

