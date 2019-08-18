Functionalized Benzofurans via Microwave-Promoted Tandem Claisen-Rearrangement/5-endo-dig Cyclization
- Ortho-allyloxy alkinyl benzenes undergo, upon microwave irradiation in dimethylformamide, a tandem sequence of Claisen-rearrangement and 5-endo-dig cyclization to furnish 7-allyl-substituted benzofurans. With terminal alkynes, chroman-4-ones and enaminoketones become the main products. A mechanistic proposal for this observation relies on a reaction of the starting material with the solvent dimethylformamide under the microwave conditions.
|Author:
|Christiane SchultzeGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/jhet.3671
|ISSN:
|0022-152X
|ISSN:
|1943-5193
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of heterocyclic chemistry
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publication:
|Hoboken
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/08/18
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/30
|Volume:
|56
|Issue:
|9
|Page Number:
|11
|First Page:
|2619
|Last Page:
|2629
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert