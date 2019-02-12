Schließen

Stressful life events are associated with striatal dopamine receptor availability in alcohol dependence

  • Stress plays a key role in modulating addictive behavior and can cause relapse following periods of abstinence. Common effects of stress and alcohol on the dopaminergic system have been suggested, although the precise mechanisms are unclear. Here, we investigated 20 detoxified alcohol-dependent patients and 19 matched healthy controls and assessed striatal D2/D3 availability using [F-18]-fallypride positron emission tomography and stressful life events. We found a strong association between striatal D2/D3 availability and stress in patients, but not in healthy controls. Interestingly, we found increased D2/D3 receptor availability in patients with higher stress levels. This mirrors complex interactions between stress and alcohol intake in animal studies and emphasizes the importance to investigate stress exposure in neurobiological studies of addiction.

Metadaten
Author:Miriam SeboldORCiDGND, G. Spitta, T. Gleich, T. Dembler-Stamm, O. Butler, K. Zacharias, S. Aydin, M. Garbusow, Michael RappORCiDGND, F. Schubert, R. Buchert, J. Gallinat, A. Heinz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00702-019-01985-2
ISSN:0300-9564
ISSN:1435-1463
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30747311
Parent Title (English):Journal of neural transmission
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Wien
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/12
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/30
Tag:Alcohol dependence; D3 receptor; Dopamine D2; Positron emission tomography; Stressful life events; Striatum
Volume:126
Issue:9
Page Number:8
First Page:1127
Last Page:1134
Funder:German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR 1617, HE 2597/14-1, HE 2597/15-1, HE 2597/14-2, HE 2597/15-2, GA 707/6-1, RA 1047/2-1, RA 1047/2-2]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Sportmedizin und Prävention
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert

