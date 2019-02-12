Stressful life events are associated with striatal dopamine receptor availability in alcohol dependence

Miriam Sebold, G. Spitta, T. Gleich, T. Dembler-Stamm, O. Butler, K. Zacharias, S. Aydin, M. Garbusow, Michael Rapp, F. Schubert, R. Buchert, J. Gallinat, A. Heinz
- Stress plays a key role in modulating addictive behavior and can cause relapse following periods of abstinence. Common effects of stress and alcohol on the dopaminergic system have been suggested, although the precise mechanisms are unclear. Here, we investigated 20 detoxified alcohol-dependent patients and 19 matched healthy controls and assessed striatal D2/D3 availability using [F-18]-fallypride positron emission tomography and stressful life events. We found a strong association between striatal D2/D3 availability and stress in patients, but not in healthy controls. Interestingly, we found increased D2/D3 receptor availability in patients with higher stress levels. This mirrors complex interactions between stress and alcohol intake in animal studies and emphasizes the importance to investigate stress exposure in neurobiological studies of addiction.
Metadaten
|Author:
|Miriam SeboldORCiDGND, G. Spitta, T. Gleich, T. Dembler-Stamm, O. Butler, K. Zacharias, S. Aydin, M. Garbusow, Michael RappORCiDGND, F. Schubert, R. Buchert, J. Gallinat, A. Heinz
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00702-019-01985-2
|ISSN:
|0300-9564
|ISSN:
|1435-1463
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30747311
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of neural transmission
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|Wien
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/12
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/30
|Tag:
|Alcohol dependence; D3 receptor; Dopamine D2; Positron emission tomography; Stressful life events; Striatum
|Volume:
|126
|Issue:
|9
|Page Number:
|8
|First Page:
|1127
|Last Page:
|1134
|Funder:
|German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR 1617, HE 2597/14-1, HE 2597/15-1, HE 2597/14-2, HE 2597/15-2, GA 707/6-1, RA 1047/2-1, RA 1047/2-2]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Sportmedizin und Prävention
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert