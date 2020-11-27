Organic Carbon Storage, Transfer and Transformation in the Himalaya
|Author:
|Johanna MengesORCiD
|Subtitle (English):
|Insights from the Kali Gandaki Valley in Central Nepal
|Referee:
|Robert Hilton, Miguel A. GoñiORCiD
|Advisor:
|Dirk Sachse, Niels Hovius
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/09/08
|Release Date:
|2020/11/27
|Page Number:
|179
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften