Organic Carbon Storage, Transfer and Transformation in the Himalaya

Author:Johanna MengesORCiD
Subtitle (English):Insights from the Kali Gandaki Valley in Central Nepal
Referee:Robert Hilton, Miguel A. GoñiORCiD
Advisor:Dirk Sachse, Niels Hovius
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/09/08
Release Date:2020/11/27
Page Number:179
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

