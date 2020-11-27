Schließen

Toxicological Characterization of Arsenolipids in vitro and Analysis of Global DNA (Hydroxy)methylation in the Context of Aging, Trace Element Status, and Genomic Stability

Author:Hannah Finke
Referee:Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/10/09
Release Date:2020/11/27
Page Number:t, 222, XXVII
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

