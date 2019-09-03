Schließen

PaCTS 1.0: A Crowdsourced Reporting Standard for Paleoclimate Data

  • The progress of science is tied to the standardization of measurements, instruments, and data. This is especially true in the Big Data age, where analyzing large data volumes critically hinges on the data being standardized. Accordingly, the lack of community-sanctioned data standards in paleoclimatology has largely precluded the benefits of Big Data advances in the field. Building upon recent efforts to standardize the format and terminology of paleoclimate data, this article describes the Paleoclimate Community reporTing Standard (PaCTS), a crowdsourced reporting standard for such data. PaCTS captures which information should be included when reporting paleoclimate data, with the goal of maximizing the reuse value of paleoclimate data sets, particularly for synthesis work and comparison to climate model simulations. Initiated by the LinkedEarth project, the process to elicit a reporting standard involved an international workshop in 2016, various forms of digital community engagement over the next few years, and grassroots workingThe progress of science is tied to the standardization of measurements, instruments, and data. This is especially true in the Big Data age, where analyzing large data volumes critically hinges on the data being standardized. Accordingly, the lack of community-sanctioned data standards in paleoclimatology has largely precluded the benefits of Big Data advances in the field. Building upon recent efforts to standardize the format and terminology of paleoclimate data, this article describes the Paleoclimate Community reporTing Standard (PaCTS), a crowdsourced reporting standard for such data. PaCTS captures which information should be included when reporting paleoclimate data, with the goal of maximizing the reuse value of paleoclimate data sets, particularly for synthesis work and comparison to climate model simulations. Initiated by the LinkedEarth project, the process to elicit a reporting standard involved an international workshop in 2016, various forms of digital community engagement over the next few years, and grassroots working groups. Participants in this process identified important properties across paleoclimate archives, in addition to the reporting of uncertainties and chronologies; they also identified archive-specific properties and distinguished reporting standards for new versus legacy data sets. This work shows that at least 135 respondents overwhelmingly support a drastic increase in the amount of metadata accompanying paleoclimate data sets. Since such goals are at odds with present practices, we discuss a transparent path toward implementing or revising these recommendations in the near future, using both bottom-up and top-down approaches.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:D. Khider, J. Emile-Geay, N. P. McKay, Y. Gil, D. Garijo, V Ratnakar, M. Alonso-Garcia, S. Bertrand, O. Bothe, P. Brewer, A. Bunn, M. Chevalier, L. Comas-Bru, A. Csank, E. Dassie, K. DeLong, T. Felis, P. Francus, A. Frappier, W. Gray, S. Goring, L. Jonkers, M. Kahle, D. Kaufman, N. M. Kehrwald, B. Martrat, H. McGregor, J. Richey, A. Schmittner, N. Scroxton, E. Sutherland, K. Thirumalai, K. Allen, F. Arnaud, Y. Axford, T. Barrows, L. Bazin, S. E. Pilaar Birch, E. Bradley, J. Bregy, E. Capron, O. Cartapanis, H-W Chiang, K. M. Cobb, M. Debret, Réne DommainORCiD, J. Du, K. Dyez, S. Emerick, M. P. Erb, G. Falster, W. Finsinger, D. Fortier, Nicolas GauthierORCiD, S. George, E. Grimm, J. Hertzberg, F. Hibbert, A. Hillman, W. Hobbs, M. Huber, A. L. C. Hughes, S. Jaccard, J. Ruan, M. Kienast, B. Konecky, G. Le Roux, V LyubchichORCiD, V. F. Novello, L. Olaka, J. W. Partin, C. Pearce, S. J. Phipps, C. Pignol, N. Piotrowska, M-S Poli, A. Prokopenko, F. Schwanck, C. Stepanek, G. E. A. Swann, R. Telford, E. Thomas, Z. Thomas, S. Truebe, L. von Gunten, A. Waite, N. Weitzel, B. Wilhelm, J. Williams, M. Winstrup, N. Zhao, Y. Zhou
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2019PA003632
ISSN:2572-4517
ISSN:2572-4525
Parent Title (English):Paleoceanography and paleoclimatology
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/03
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/01
Tag:FAIR; best practices; data; paleoceanography; paleoclimate; standards
Volume:34
Issue:10
Page Number:27
First Page:1570
Last Page:1596
Funder:National Science Foundation through the EarthCube Program [ICER-1541029]; PAGES
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo