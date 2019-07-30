Schließen

Charge Transport Layers Limiting the Efficiency of Perovskite Solar Cells: How To Optimize Conductivity, Doping, and Thickness

  • Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are one of the main research topics of the photovoltaic community; with efficiencies now reaching up to 24%, PSCs are on the way to catching up with classical inorganic solar cells. However, PSCs have not yet reached their full potential. In fact, their efficiency is still limited by nonradiative recombination, mainly via trap-states and by losses due to the poor transport properties of the commonly used transport layers (TLs). Indeed, state-of-the-art TLs (especially if organic) suffer from rather low mobilities, typically within 10(-5) and 10(-2) cm(-2) V-1 s(-1), when compared to the high mobilities, 1-10 cm(-2) V-1 s(-1), measured for perovskites. This work presents a comprehensive analysis of the effect of the mobility, thickness, and doping density of the transport layers based on combined experimental and modeling results of two sets of devices made of a solution-processed high-performing triple-cation (PCE approximate to 20%). The results are also cross-checked on vacuum-processed MAPbI(3)Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are one of the main research topics of the photovoltaic community; with efficiencies now reaching up to 24%, PSCs are on the way to catching up with classical inorganic solar cells. However, PSCs have not yet reached their full potential. In fact, their efficiency is still limited by nonradiative recombination, mainly via trap-states and by losses due to the poor transport properties of the commonly used transport layers (TLs). Indeed, state-of-the-art TLs (especially if organic) suffer from rather low mobilities, typically within 10(-5) and 10(-2) cm(-2) V-1 s(-1), when compared to the high mobilities, 1-10 cm(-2) V-1 s(-1), measured for perovskites. This work presents a comprehensive analysis of the effect of the mobility, thickness, and doping density of the transport layers based on combined experimental and modeling results of two sets of devices made of a solution-processed high-performing triple-cation (PCE approximate to 20%). The results are also cross-checked on vacuum-processed MAPbI(3) devices. From this analysis, general guidelines on how to optimize a TL are introduced and especially a new and simple formula to easily calculate the amount of doping necessary to counterbalance the low mobility of the TLs.show moreshow less

Author:Vincent M. Le Corre, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Lorena Perdigon ToroORCiD, Markus Feuerstein, Christian WolffORCiD, Lidon Gil-EscrigORCiD, Henk J. BolinkORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, L. Jan Anton KosterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsaem.9b00856
ISSN:2574-0962
Parent Title (English):ACS Applied Energy Materials
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/30
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/26
Tag:charge transport; conductivity; doping; perovskite solar cells; transport layers
Volume:2
Issue:9
Pagenumber:15
First Page:6280
Last Page:6287
Funder:STW/NWOTechnologiestichting STWNetherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [VIDI 13476]; HyPerCells (graduate school of the Potsdam University ); HyPerCells (HZB); Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness (MINECO) [MAT2017-88821-R]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

