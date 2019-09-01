Schließen

Electrospray-Based Microencapsulation of Epigallocatechin 3-Gallate for Local Delivery into the Intervertebral Disc

  • Locally delivered anti-inflammatory compounds can restore the homeostasis of the degenerated intervertebral disc (IVD). With beneficial effects on IVD cells, epigallocatechin 3-gallate (EGCG) is a promising therapeutic candidate. However, EGCG is prone to rapid degradation and/or depletion. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to develop a method for controlled EGCG delivery in the degenerated IVD. Primary IVD cells were isolated from human donors undergoing IVD surgeries. EGCG was encapsulated into microparticles by electrospraying of glutaraldehyde-crosslinked gelatin. The resulting particles were characterized in terms of cytocompatibility and anti-inflammatory activity, and combined with a thermoresponsive carrier to produce an injectable EGCG delivery system. Subsequently, electrospraying was scaled up using the industrial NANOSPIDER (TM) technology. The produced EGCG microparticles reduced the expression of inflammatory (IL-6, IL-8, COX-2) and catabolic (MMP1, MMP3, MMP13) mediators in pro-inflammatory 3D cell cultures.Locally delivered anti-inflammatory compounds can restore the homeostasis of the degenerated intervertebral disc (IVD). With beneficial effects on IVD cells, epigallocatechin 3-gallate (EGCG) is a promising therapeutic candidate. However, EGCG is prone to rapid degradation and/or depletion. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to develop a method for controlled EGCG delivery in the degenerated IVD. Primary IVD cells were isolated from human donors undergoing IVD surgeries. EGCG was encapsulated into microparticles by electrospraying of glutaraldehyde-crosslinked gelatin. The resulting particles were characterized in terms of cytocompatibility and anti-inflammatory activity, and combined with a thermoresponsive carrier to produce an injectable EGCG delivery system. Subsequently, electrospraying was scaled up using the industrial NANOSPIDER (TM) technology. The produced EGCG microparticles reduced the expression of inflammatory (IL-6, IL-8, COX-2) and catabolic (MMP1, MMP3, MMP13) mediators in pro-inflammatory 3D cell cultures. Combining the EGCG microparticles with the carrier showed a trend towards modulating EGCG activity/release. Electrospray upscaling was achieved, leading to particles with homogenous spherical morphologies. In conclusion, electrospray-based encapsulation of EGCG resulted in cytocompatible microparticles that preserved the activity of EGCG and showed the potential to control EGCG release, thus favoring IVD health by downregulating local inflammation. Future studies will focus on further exploring the biological activity of the developed delivery system for potential clinical use.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Moira Löpfe, Anja Duss, Katerina-Alexandra Zafeiropoulou, Oddny Bjoergvinsdottir, David EglinORCiD, Giuseppino Fortunato, Jürgen Klasen, Stephen J. Ferguson, Karin Würtz-KozakORCiDGND, Olga Krupkova
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/pharmaceutics11090435
ISSN:1999-4923
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31480533
Parent Title (English):Pharmaceutics
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/26
Tag:EGCG; degenerative disc disease; drug delivery; electrospraying; inflammation; injectable biomaterial; microparticles
Volume:11
Issue:9
Pagenumber:15
Funder:IBSA Foundation (2017); Maxi Foundation (CABMM start-up grant 2015)
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo