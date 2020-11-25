Gene-lifestyle interaction on risk of type 2 diabetes

The pathophysiological influence of gene-lifestyle interactions on the risk to develop type 2 diabetes (T2D) is currently under intensive research. This systematic review summarizes the evidence for gene-lifestyle interactions regarding T2D incidence. MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Web of Science were systematically searched until 31 January 2019 to identify publication with (a) prospective study design; (b) T2D incidence; (c) gene-diet, gene-physical activity, and gene-weight loss intervention interaction; and (d) population who are healthy or prediabetic. Of 66 eligible publications, 28 reported significant interactions. A variety of different genetic variants and dietary factors were studied. Variants at TCF7L2 were most frequently investigated and showed interactions with fiber and whole grain on T2D incidence. Further gene-diet interactions were reported for, eg, a western dietary pattern with a T2D-GRS, fat and carbohydrate with IRS1 rs2943641, and heme iron with variants of HFE. Physical activity showed interaction with HNF1B, IRS1, PPAR

The pathophysiological influence of gene-lifestyle interactions on the risk to develop type 2 diabetes (T2D) is currently under intensive research. This systematic review summarizes the evidence for gene-lifestyle interactions regarding T2D incidence. MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Web of Science were systematically searched until 31 January 2019 to identify publication with (a) prospective study design; (b) T2D incidence; (c) gene-diet, gene-physical activity, and gene-weight loss intervention interaction; and (d) population who are healthy or prediabetic. Of 66 eligible publications, 28 reported significant interactions. A variety of different genetic variants and dietary factors were studied. Variants at TCF7L2 were most frequently investigated and showed interactions with fiber and whole grain on T2D incidence. Further gene-diet interactions were reported for, eg, a western dietary pattern with a T2D-GRS, fat and carbohydrate with IRS1 rs2943641, and heme iron with variants of HFE. Physical activity showed interaction with HNF1B, IRS1, PPAR gamma, ADRA2B, SLC2A2, and ABCC8 variants and weight loss interventions with ENPP1, PPAR gamma, ADIPOR2, ADRA2B, TNF alpha, and LIPC variants. However, most findings represent single study findings obtained in European ethnicities. Although some interactions have been reported, their conclusiveness is still low, as most findings were not yet replicated across multiple study populations.

