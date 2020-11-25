Schließen

Gene-lifestyle interaction on risk of type 2 diabetes

  • The pathophysiological influence of gene-lifestyle interactions on the risk to develop type 2 diabetes (T2D) is currently under intensive research. This systematic review summarizes the evidence for gene-lifestyle interactions regarding T2D incidence. MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Web of Science were systematically searched until 31 January 2019 to identify publication with (a) prospective study design; (b) T2D incidence; (c) gene-diet, gene-physical activity, and gene-weight loss intervention interaction; and (d) population who are healthy or prediabetic. Of 66 eligible publications, 28 reported significant interactions. A variety of different genetic variants and dietary factors were studied. Variants at TCF7L2 were most frequently investigated and showed interactions with fiber and whole grain on T2D incidence. Further gene-diet interactions were reported for, eg, a western dietary pattern with a T2D-GRS, fat and carbohydrate with IRS1 rs2943641, and heme iron with variants of HFE. Physical activity showed interaction with HNF1B, IRS1, PPARThe pathophysiological influence of gene-lifestyle interactions on the risk to develop type 2 diabetes (T2D) is currently under intensive research. This systematic review summarizes the evidence for gene-lifestyle interactions regarding T2D incidence. MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Web of Science were systematically searched until 31 January 2019 to identify publication with (a) prospective study design; (b) T2D incidence; (c) gene-diet, gene-physical activity, and gene-weight loss intervention interaction; and (d) population who are healthy or prediabetic. Of 66 eligible publications, 28 reported significant interactions. A variety of different genetic variants and dietary factors were studied. Variants at TCF7L2 were most frequently investigated and showed interactions with fiber and whole grain on T2D incidence. Further gene-diet interactions were reported for, eg, a western dietary pattern with a T2D-GRS, fat and carbohydrate with IRS1 rs2943641, and heme iron with variants of HFE. Physical activity showed interaction with HNF1B, IRS1, PPAR gamma, ADRA2B, SLC2A2, and ABCC8 variants and weight loss interventions with ENPP1, PPAR gamma, ADIPOR2, ADRA2B, TNF alpha, and LIPC variants. However, most findings represent single study findings obtained in European ethnicities. Although some interactions have been reported, their conclusiveness is still low, as most findings were not yet replicated across multiple study populations.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Stefan DietrichORCiD, Simone Jacobs, Ju-Sheng Zheng, Karina Meidtner, Lukas SchwingshacklORCiD, Matthias B. SchulzeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/obr.12921
ISSN:1467-7881
ISSN:1467-789X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31478326
Parent Title (English):Obesity reviews : an official journal of the International Association for the Study of Obesity
Subtitle (English):A systematic review
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/25
Tag:diet; gene-lifestyle interaction; incident type 2 diabetes; physical activity; weight loss intervention
Volume:20
Issue:11
Pagenumber:15
First Page:1557
Last Page:1571
Funder:European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [602068, MC_UU_12015/5]; German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [82DZD00302]; State of Brandenburg [82DZD00302]; Medical Research Council Epidemiology Unit [MC_UU_12015/5]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo