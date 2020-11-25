Schließen

Different maternal lineages revealed by ancient mitochondrial genome of Camelus bactrianus from China

  • Domestic Bactrian camel (Camelus bactrianus) used to be one of the most important livestock species in Chinese history, as well as the major transport carrier on the ancient Silk Road. However, archeological studies on Chinese C. bactrianus are still limited, and molecular biology research on this species is mainly focused on modern specimens. In this study, we retrieved the complete mitochondrial genome from a C. bactrianus specimen, which was excavated from northwestern China and dated at 1290-1180 cal. Phylogenetic analyses using 18 mitochondrial genomes indicated that the C. bactrianus clade was divided into two maternal lineages. The majority of samples originating from Iran to Japan and Mongolia belong to subclade A1, while our sample together with two Mongolian individuals formed the much smaller subclade A2. Furthermore, the divergence time of these two maternal lineages was estimated as 165 Kya (95% credibility interval 117-222 Kya), this might indicate that several different evolutionary lineages were incorporated into theDomestic Bactrian camel (Camelus bactrianus) used to be one of the most important livestock species in Chinese history, as well as the major transport carrier on the ancient Silk Road. However, archeological studies on Chinese C. bactrianus are still limited, and molecular biology research on this species is mainly focused on modern specimens. In this study, we retrieved the complete mitochondrial genome from a C. bactrianus specimen, which was excavated from northwestern China and dated at 1290-1180 cal. Phylogenetic analyses using 18 mitochondrial genomes indicated that the C. bactrianus clade was divided into two maternal lineages. The majority of samples originating from Iran to Japan and Mongolia belong to subclade A1, while our sample together with two Mongolian individuals formed the much smaller subclade A2. Furthermore, the divergence time of these two maternal lineages was estimated as 165 Kya (95% credibility interval 117-222 Kya), this might indicate that several different evolutionary lineages were incorporated into the domestic gene pool during the initial domestication process. Bayesian skyline plot (BSP) analysis a slow increase in female effective population size of C. bactrianus from 5000 years ago, which to the beginning of domestication of C. bactrianus. The present study also revealed that there were extensive exchanges of genetic information among C. bactrianus populations in regions along the Silk Road.show moreshow less

Author:Shun-Gang Chen, Ji Li, Fan Zhang, Bo Xiao, Jia-Ming Hu, Yin-Qiu Cui, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Xin-Dong Hou, Gui-Lian Sheng, Xu-Long Lai, Jun-Xia Yuan
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/24701394.2019.1659250
ISSN:2470-1394
ISSN:2470-1408
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31542986
Parent Title (English):Mitochondrial DNA Part A
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/25
Tag:Camelus bactrianus; ancient DNA; maternal lineages; mitochondrial genome; phylogeny
Volume:30
Issue:7
Pagenumber:8
First Page:786
Last Page:793
Funder:National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [41472014, 41672017]; Social Science Foundation of Shaanxi Province, China [2015H012]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

