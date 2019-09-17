Schließen

Reply to Sahle and Gossa: Technology and geochronology at the earliest known Oldowan site at Ledi-Geraru, Ethiopia

Author:David R. Braun, Vera Aldeias, Will Archer, J. Ramon Arrowsmith, Niguss Baraki, Christopher J. Campisano, Alan L. Deino, Erin N. DiMaggio, Guillaume Dupont-NivetORCiD, Blade Engda, David A. Feary, Dominique I. Garello, Zenash Kerfelew, Shannon P. McPherron, David B. Patterson, Jonathan S. ReevesORCiD, Jessica C. Thompson, Kaye E. Reed
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1911952116
ISSN:0027-8424
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31530722
Parent Title (English):Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America
Publisher:National Acad. of Sciences
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/17
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/25
Volume:116
Issue:41
Pagenumber:2
First Page:20261
Last Page:20262
Funder:National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [BCS-1460502, BCS-1157346, BCS-1460493, BCS-1157351]; John Templeton Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

