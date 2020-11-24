Schließen

Time-resolved crystallography reveals allosteric communication aligned with molecular breathing

  • A comprehensive understanding of protein function demands correlating structure and dynamic changes. Using time-resolved serial synchrotron crystallography, we visualized half-of-the-sites reactivity and correlated molecular-breathing motions in the enzyme fluoroacetate dehalogenase. Eighteen time points from 30 milliseconds to 30 seconds cover four turnover cycles of the irreversible reaction. They reveal sequential substrate binding, covalent-intermediate formation, setup of a hydrolytic water molecule, and product release. Small structural changes of the protein mold and variations in the number and placement of water molecules accompany the various chemical steps of catalysis. Triggered by enzyme-ligand interactions, these repetitive changes in the protein framework’s dynamics and entropy constitute crucial components of the catalytic machinery.

Author:Pedram MehrabiORCiD, Eike C. SchulzORCiD, Raison DsouzaORCiD, Henrike M. Müller-WerkmeisterORCiDGND, Friedjof TellkampORCiD, R. J. Dwayne MillerORCiD, Emil F. PaiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aaw9904
ISSN:0036-8075
ISSN:1095-9203
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31515393
Parent Title (English):Science
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/24
Volume:365
Issue:6458
Pagenumber:39
First Page:1167
Last Page:1170
Funder:Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; Cluster of Excellence "The Hamburg Centre for Ultrafast Imaging" of the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 1074, 194651731]; European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [623994]; Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada [RGPIN-2015-04877]; Canada Research Chairs programCanada Research Chairs; Burroughs Wellcome FundBurroughs Wellcome Fund; Alexander von Humboldt-StiftungAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

