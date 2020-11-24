Schließen

Cytotoxic flavonoids from two Lonchocarpus species

  • A new isoflavone, 4′-prenyloxyvigvexin A (1) and a new pterocarpan, (6aR,11aR)-3,8-dimethoxybitucarpin B (2) were isolated from the leaves of Lonchocarpus bussei and the stem bark of Lonchocarpus eriocalyx, respectively. The extract of L. bussei also gave four known isoflavones, maximaisoflavone H, 7,2′-dimethoxy-3′,4′-methylenedioxyisoflavone, 6,7,3′-trimethoxy-4′,5′-methylenedioxyisoflavone, durmillone; a chalcone, 4-hydroxylonchocarpin; a geranylated phenylpropanol, colenemol; and two known pterocarpans, (6aR,11aR)-maackiain and (6aR,11aR)-edunol. (6aR,11aR)-Edunol was also isolated from the stem bark of L. eriocalyx. The structures of the isolated compounds were elucidated by spectroscopy. The cytotoxicity of the compounds was tested by resazurin assay using drug-sensitive and multidrug-resistant cancer cell lines. Significant antiproliferative effects with IC50 values below 10 μM were observed for the isoflavones 6,7,3′-trimethoxy-4′,5′-methylenedioxyisoflavone and durmillone against leukemia CCRF-CEM cells; for the chalcone,A new isoflavone, 4′-prenyloxyvigvexin A (1) and a new pterocarpan, (6aR,11aR)-3,8-dimethoxybitucarpin B (2) were isolated from the leaves of Lonchocarpus bussei and the stem bark of Lonchocarpus eriocalyx, respectively. The extract of L. bussei also gave four known isoflavones, maximaisoflavone H, 7,2′-dimethoxy-3′,4′-methylenedioxyisoflavone, 6,7,3′-trimethoxy-4′,5′-methylenedioxyisoflavone, durmillone; a chalcone, 4-hydroxylonchocarpin; a geranylated phenylpropanol, colenemol; and two known pterocarpans, (6aR,11aR)-maackiain and (6aR,11aR)-edunol. (6aR,11aR)-Edunol was also isolated from the stem bark of L. eriocalyx. The structures of the isolated compounds were elucidated by spectroscopy. The cytotoxicity of the compounds was tested by resazurin assay using drug-sensitive and multidrug-resistant cancer cell lines. Significant antiproliferative effects with IC50 values below 10 μM were observed for the isoflavones 6,7,3′-trimethoxy-4′,5′-methylenedioxyisoflavone and durmillone against leukemia CCRF-CEM cells; for the chalcone, 4-hydroxylonchocarpin and durmillone against its resistant counterpart CEM/ADR5000 cells; as well as for durmillone against the resistant breast adenocarcinoma MDA-MB231/BCRP cells and resistant gliobastoma U87MG.ΔEGFR cells.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Fozia A. Adem, Victor KueteORCiDGND, Armelle T. MbavengORCiD, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Andreas Koch, Albert NdakalaORCiD, Beatrice IrunguORCiD, Abiy YenesewORCiD, Thomas EfferthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14786419.2018.1462179
ISSN:1478-6419
ISSN:1478-6427
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29656660
Parent Title (English):Natural Product Research
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/24
Tag:Leguminosae; Lonchocarpus bussei; Lonchocarpus eriocalyx; cytotoxicity; isoflavone; pterocarpan
Volume:33
Issue:18
Pagenumber:9
First Page:2609
Last Page:2617
Funder:International Science Program (ISP) [KEN 02]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo