Damping of Standing Spin Waves in Bismuth-Substituted Yttrium Iron Garnet as Seen via the Time-Resolved Magneto-Optical Kerr Effect
- We investigate spin-wave resonance modes and their damping in insulating thin films of bismuth-substituted yttrium iron garnet by performing femtosecond magneto-optical pump-probe experiments. For large magnetic fields in the range below the magnetization saturation, we find that the damping of high-order standing spin-wave (SSW) modes is about 40 times lower than that for the fundamental one. The observed phenomenon can be explained by considering different features of magnetic anisotropy and exchange fields that, respectively, define the precession frequency for fundamental and high-order SSWs. These results provide further insight into SSWs in iron garnets and may be exploited in many new photomagnonic devices.
|Author:
|Marwan DebORCiD, Elena Popova, Michel HehnORCiD, Niels Keller, Sebastien Petit-Watelot, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Stephane ManginORCiD, Gregory MalinowskiORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevApplied.12.044006
|ISSN:
|2331-7019
|Parent Title (English):
|Physical review applied
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publication:
|College Park
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/10/03
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/24
|Volume:
|12
|Issue:
|4
|Pagenumber:
|7
|Funder:
|ANR-NSF ProjectFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-15-CE24-0009 UMAMI]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; BMBF ProjectFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; FEDER (EU)European Union (EU); ANRFrench National Research Agency (ANR); Region Grand EstRegion Grand-Est; Metropole Grand Nancy
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access