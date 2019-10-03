Schließen

Damping of Standing Spin Waves in Bismuth-Substituted Yttrium Iron Garnet as Seen via the Time-Resolved Magneto-Optical Kerr Effect

  • We investigate spin-wave resonance modes and their damping in insulating thin films of bismuth-substituted yttrium iron garnet by performing femtosecond magneto-optical pump-probe experiments. For large magnetic fields in the range below the magnetization saturation, we find that the damping of high-order standing spin-wave (SSW) modes is about 40 times lower than that for the fundamental one. The observed phenomenon can be explained by considering different features of magnetic anisotropy and exchange fields that, respectively, define the precession frequency for fundamental and high-order SSWs. These results provide further insight into SSWs in iron garnets and may be exploited in many new photomagnonic devices.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Marwan DebORCiD, Elena Popova, Michel HehnORCiD, Niels Keller, Sebastien Petit-Watelot, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Stephane ManginORCiD, Gregory MalinowskiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevApplied.12.044006
ISSN:2331-7019
Parent Title (English):Physical review applied
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/03
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/24
Volume:12
Issue:4
Pagenumber:7
Funder:ANR-NSF ProjectFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-15-CE24-0009 UMAMI]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; BMBF ProjectFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; FEDER (EU)European Union (EU); ANRFrench National Research Agency (ANR); Region Grand EstRegion Grand-Est; Metropole Grand Nancy
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo