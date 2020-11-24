Corrigendum to: Spectral continuity for aperiodic quantum systems I. General theory. - [Journal of functional analysis. - 275 (2018), 11, S. 2917 – 2977]
- A correct statement of Theorem 4 in [1] is provided. The change does not affect the main results.
|Author:
|Siegfried BeckusORCiDGND, Jean BellissardORCiDGND, Giuseppe De NittisORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfa.2019.06.001
|ISSN:
|0022-1236
|ISSN:
|1096-0783
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of functional analysis
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|San Diego
|Document Type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/24
|Tag:
|Haar system
|Volume:
|277
|Issue:
|9
|Pagenumber:
|3
|First Page:
|3351
|Last Page:
|3353
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access