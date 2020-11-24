Schließen

Corrigendum to: Spectral continuity for aperiodic quantum systems I. General theory. - [Journal of functional analysis. - 275 (2018), 11, S. 2917 – 2977]

  • A correct statement of Theorem 4 in [1] is provided. The change does not affect the main results.

Metadaten
Author:Siegfried BeckusORCiDGND, Jean BellissardORCiDGND, Giuseppe De NittisORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfa.2019.06.001
ISSN:0022-1236
ISSN:1096-0783
Parent Title (English):Journal of functional analysis
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:San Diego
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/24
Tag:Haar system
Volume:277
Issue:9
Pagenumber:3
First Page:3351
Last Page:3353
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

