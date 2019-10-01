Linguistic Markers of Grandiose Narcissism: A LIWC Analysis of 15 Samples
- Narcissism is unrelated to using first-person singular pronouns. Whether narcissism is linked to other language use remains unclear. We aimed to identify linguistic markers of narcissism. We applied the Linguistic Inquiry and Word Count to texts (k = 15; N = 4,941). The strongest positive correlates were using words related to sports, second-person pronouns, and swear words. The strongest negative correlates were using anxiety/fear words, tentative words, and words related to sensory/perceptual processes. Effects were small (each |r| < .10).
|Author:
|Nicholas S. HoltzmanORCiD, Allison M. Tackman, Angela L. CareyORCiD, Melanie S. BrucksORCiD, Albrecht C. P. Kuefner, Fenne Grosse DetersORCiDGND, Mitja D. BackORCiDGND, M. Brent DonnellanGND, James W. PennebakerGND, Ryne A. ShermanORCiDGND, Matthias R. MehlORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/0261927X19871084
|ISSN:
|0261-927X
|ISSN:
|1552-6526
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of Language and Social Psychology
|Publisher:
|Sage Publ.
|Place of publication:
|Thousand Oaks
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/10/01
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/24
|Tag:
|LIWC; language; narcissism; personality; text analysis
|Volume:
|38
|Issue:
|5-6
|Pagenumber:
|14
|First Page:
|773
|Last Page:
|786
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access