The game itself?
- In this paper, we reassess the notion and current state of ludohermeneutics in game studies, and propose a more solid foundation for how to conduct hermeneutic game analysis. We argue that there can be no ludo-hermeneutics as such, and that every game interpretation rests in a particular game ontology, whether implicit or explicit. The quality of this ontology, then, determines a vital aspect of the quality of the analysis.
|Sebastian MöringORCiDGND, Espen AarsethORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1145/3402942.3402978
|International Conference on the Foundations of Digital Games (FDG ’20)
|Towards a Hermeneutics of Computer Games
|ACM
|New York
|Conference Proceeding
|English
|2020/09/15
|2020
|2020/11/24
|1
|8
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung