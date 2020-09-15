Schließen

The game itself?

  • In this paper, we reassess the notion and current state of ludohermeneutics in game studies, and propose a more solid foundation for how to conduct hermeneutic game analysis. We argue that there can be no ludo-hermeneutics as such, and that every game interpretation rests in a particular game ontology, whether implicit or explicit. The quality of this ontology, then, determines a vital aspect of the quality of the analysis.

Metadaten
Author:Sebastian MöringORCiDGND, Espen AarsethORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3402942.3402978
Parent Title (German):International Conference on the Foundations of Digital Games (FDG ’20)
Subtitle (German):Towards a Hermeneutics of Computer Games
Publisher:ACM
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/09/15
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/11/24
First Page:1
Last Page:8
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

