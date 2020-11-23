Schließen

Retrieval of optical and microphysical properties of transported Saharan dust over Athens and Granada based on multi-wavelength Raman lidar measurements: Study of the mixing processes

  • In this paper we extract the aerosol microphysical properties for a collection of mineral dust cases measured by multi-wavelength depolarization Raman lidar systems located at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA, Athens, Greece) and the Andalusian Institute for Earth System Research (IISTA-CEAMA, Granada, Spain). The lidar-based retrievals were carried out with the Spheroidal Inversion eXperiments software tool (SphInX) developed at the University of Potsdam (Germany). The software uses regularized inversion of a two-dimensional enhancement of the Mie model based on the spheroid-particle approximation with the aspect ratio determining the particle shape. The selection of the cases was based on the transport time from the source regions to the measuring sites. The aerosol optical depth as measured by AERONET ranged from 0.27 to 0.54 (at 500 nm) depending on the intensity of each event. Our analysis showed the hourly mean particle linear depolarization ratio and particle lidar ratio values at 532 nm ranging from 11 to 34%In this paper we extract the aerosol microphysical properties for a collection of mineral dust cases measured by multi-wavelength depolarization Raman lidar systems located at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA, Athens, Greece) and the Andalusian Institute for Earth System Research (IISTA-CEAMA, Granada, Spain). The lidar-based retrievals were carried out with the Spheroidal Inversion eXperiments software tool (SphInX) developed at the University of Potsdam (Germany). The software uses regularized inversion of a two-dimensional enhancement of the Mie model based on the spheroid-particle approximation with the aspect ratio determining the particle shape. The selection of the cases was based on the transport time from the source regions to the measuring sites. The aerosol optical depth as measured by AERONET ranged from 0.27 to 0.54 (at 500 nm) depending on the intensity of each event. Our analysis showed the hourly mean particle linear depolarization ratio and particle lidar ratio values at 532 nm ranging from 11 to 34% and from 42 to 79 sr respectively, depending on the mixing status, the corresponding air mass pathways and their transport time. Cases with shorter transport time showed good agreement in terms of the optical and SphInX-retrieved microphysical properties between Athens and Granada providing a complex refractive index value equal to 1.4 + 0.004i. On the other hand, the results for cases with higher transport time deviated from the aforementioned ones as well as from each other, providing, in particular, an imaginary part of the refractive index ranging from 0.002 to 0.005. Reconstructions of two-dimensional shape-size distributions for each selected layer showed that the dominant effective particle shape was prolate with diverse spherical contributions. The retrieved volume concentrations reflect overall the intensity of the episodes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Ourania SoupionaORCiD, Stefanos SamarasORCiDGND, Pablo Ortiz-AmezcuaORCiD, Christine Böckmann, Alexandros D. PapayannisORCiD, Gregori De Arruda MoreiraORCiD, Jose Antonio Benavent-OltraORCiD, Juan Luis Guerrero-RascadoORCiD, Andres Esteban Bedoya-VelásquezORCiD, Francisco José Olmo-ReyesORCiD, Roberto RománORCiD, Panagiotis KokkalisORCiD, Maria MylonakiORCiD, Lucas Alados-ArboledasORCiD, Christina Anna PapanikolaouORCiD, Romanos FoskinisORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.atmosenv.2019.116824
ISSN:1352-2310
ISSN:1873-2844
Parent Title (English):Atmospheric environment : air pollution ; emissions, transport and dispersion, transformation, deposition effects, micrometeorology, urban atmosphere, global atmosphere
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/23
Volume:214
Pagenumber:15
Funder:General Secretariat for Research and Technology (GSRT)Greek Ministry of Development-GSRT; Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation (HFRI); Spanish Ministry of Sciences, Innovation and Universities [CGL2016-81092]; Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports [FPU14/03684]; University of Granada through the contract "Plan Propio. and innovation program [654169]; Erasmus + programme of the European Union
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

