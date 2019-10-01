Schließen

Hydrometeorological and gravity signals at the Argentine-German Geodetic Observatory (AGGO) in La Plata

  • The Argentine-German Geodetic Observatory (AGGO) is one of the very few sites in the Southern Hemisphere equipped with comprehensive cutting-edge geodetic instrumentation. The employed observation techniques are used for a wide range of geophysical applications. The data set provides gravity time series and selected gravity models together with the hydrometeorological monitoring data of the observatory. These parameters are of great interest to the scientific community, e.g. for achieving accurate realization of terrestrial and celestial reference frames. Moreover, the availability of the hydrometeorological products is beneficial to inhabitants of the region as they allow for monitoring of environmental changes and natural hazards including extreme events. The hydrological data set is composed of time series of groundwater level, modelled and observed soil moisture content, soil temperature, and physical soil properties and aquifer properties. The meteorological time series include air temperature, humidity, pressure, wind speed,The Argentine-German Geodetic Observatory (AGGO) is one of the very few sites in the Southern Hemisphere equipped with comprehensive cutting-edge geodetic instrumentation. The employed observation techniques are used for a wide range of geophysical applications. The data set provides gravity time series and selected gravity models together with the hydrometeorological monitoring data of the observatory. These parameters are of great interest to the scientific community, e.g. for achieving accurate realization of terrestrial and celestial reference frames. Moreover, the availability of the hydrometeorological products is beneficial to inhabitants of the region as they allow for monitoring of environmental changes and natural hazards including extreme events. The hydrological data set is composed of time series of groundwater level, modelled and observed soil moisture content, soil temperature, and physical soil properties and aquifer properties. The meteorological time series include air temperature, humidity, pressure, wind speed, solar radiation, precipitation, and derived reference evapotranspiration. These data products are extended by gravity models of hydrological, oceanic, La Plata estuary, and atmospheric effects. The quality of the provided meteorological time series is tested via comparison to the two closest WMO (World Meteorological Organization) sites where data are available only in an inferior temporal resolution. The hydrological series are validated by comparing the respective forward-modelled gravity effects to independent gravity observations reduced up to a signal corresponding to local water storage variation. Most of the time series cover the time span between April 2016 and November 2018 with either no or only few missing data points. The data set is available at https://doi.org/10.588/GFZ.5.4.2018.001 (Mikolaj et al., 2018).show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Michal MikolajORCiDGND, Andreas GüntnerORCiDGND, Claudio Brunini, Hartmut WziontekORCiDGND, Mauricio GendeORCiD, Stephan Schröder, Augusto M. Cassino, Alfredo Pasquare, Marvin ReichORCiDGND, Anne Hartmann, Fernando Ariel OreiroORCiD, Jonathan Pendiuk, Luis GuarracinoORCiD, Ezequiel D. AntokoletzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-11-1501-2019
ISSN:1866-3508
ISSN:1866-3516
Parent Title (English):Earth system science data
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publication:Göttingen
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/23
Volume:11
Issue:4
Pagenumber:13
First Page:1501
Last Page:1513
Funder:Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Cientificas y Tecnicas (CONICET) through the project "Hydrological and oceanic signals in geodetic observations at the Argentine-German Geodetic Observatory" (HOSGO) [01DN16019]; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo