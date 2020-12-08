This thesis is focused on a better understanding of the formation mechanism of bulk birefringence gratings (BBG) and a surface relief gratings (SRG) in photo-sensitive polymer films. A new set-up is developed enabling the in situ investigation how the polymer film is being structured during irradiation with modulated light. The new aspect of the equipment is that it combines several techniques such as a diffraction efficiency (DE) set-up, an atomic force microscope (AFM) and an optical set-up for controlled illumination of the sample. This enables the simultaneous acquiring and differentiation of both gratings (BBG and SRG), while changing the irradiation conditions in desired way. The dissertation is based on five publications. The first publication (I) is focused on the description of the set-up and interpretation of the measured data. A fine structure within the 1st-order diffraction spot is observed, which is a result of the inhomogeneity of the inscribed gratings. In the second publication (II) the interplay of BBG and SRG in

This thesis is focused on a better understanding of the formation mechanism of bulk birefringence gratings (BBG) and a surface relief gratings (SRG) in photo-sensitive polymer films. A new set-up is developed enabling the in situ investigation how the polymer film is being structured during irradiation with modulated light. The new aspect of the equipment is that it combines several techniques such as a diffraction efficiency (DE) set-up, an atomic force microscope (AFM) and an optical set-up for controlled illumination of the sample. This enables the simultaneous acquiring and differentiation of both gratings (BBG and SRG), while changing the irradiation conditions in desired way. The dissertation is based on five publications. The first publication (I) is focused on the description of the set-up and interpretation of the measured data. A fine structure within the 1st-order diffraction spot is observed, which is a result of the inhomogeneity of the inscribed gratings. In the second publication (II) the interplay of BBG and SRG in the DE is discussed. It has been found, that, dependent on the polarization of a weak probe beam, the diffraction components of the SRG and BBG either interfere constructively or destructively in the DE, altering the appearance of the intensity distribution within the diffracted spot. The third (III) and fourth (IV) publications describe the light-induced reconfiguration of surface structures. Special attention is payed to conditions influencing the erasure of topography and bulk gratings. This can be achieved via thermal treatment or illumination of the polymer film. Using the translation of the interference pattern (IP) in a controlled way, the optical erase speed is significantly increased. Additionally, a dynamic reconfigurable surface is generated, which could move surface attached objects by the continuous translation of the interference pattern during irradiation of the polymer films. The fifth publication (V) deals with the understanding of polymer deformation under irradiation with SP-IP, which is the only IP generating a half-period topography grating (compared to the period of the IP) on the photo-sensitive polymer film. This mechanism is used, e.g. to generate a SRG below the diffraction limit of light. It also represents an easy way of changing the period of the surface grating just by a small change in polarization angle of the interfering beams without adjusting the optical pass of the two beams. Additionally, complex surface gratings formed in mixed polarization- and intensity interference patterns are shown. I J. Jelken, C. Henkel and S. Santer, Applied Physics B, 125 (2019), 218 II J. Jelken, C. Henkel and S. Santer, Appl. Phys. Lett., 116 (2020), 051601 III J. Jelken and S. Santer, RSC Advances, 9 (2019), 20295 IV J. Jelken, M. Brinkjans, C. Henkel and S. Santer, SPIE Proceedings, 11367 (2020), 1136710 V J. Jelken, C. Henkel and S. Santer, Formation of Half-Period Surface Relief Gratings in Azobenzene Containing Polymer Films (submitted to Applied Physics B)

