Absence of neural speech discrimination in preterm infants at term-equivalent age

  Children born preterm are at higher risk to develop language deficits. Auditory speech discrimination deficits may be early signs for language developmental problems. The present study used functional near-infrared spectroscopy to investigate neural speech discrimination in 15 preterm infants at term-equivalent age compared to 15 full term neonates. The full term group revealed a significantly greater hemodynamic response to forward compared to backward speech within the left hemisphere extending from superior temporal to inferior parietal and middle and inferior frontal areas. In contrast, the preterm group did not show differences in their hemodynamic responses during forward versus backward speech, thus, they did not discriminate speech from nonspeech. Groups differed significantly in their responses to forward speech, whereas they did not differ in their responses to backward speech. The significant differences between groups point to an altered development of the functional network underlying language acquisition in preterm infants as early as in term-equivalent age.

Metadaten
Author:Lisa Bartha-DoeringORCiD, Johanna AlexopoulosORCiD, Vito GiordanoORCiD, Lisa Stelzer, Theresa KainzORCiD, Silvia Benavides-VarelaORCiD, Isabell WartenburgerORCiDGND, Katrin Klebermass-SchrehofORCiD, Monika OlischarORCiD, Rainer Otis SeidlORCiDGND, Angelika BergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dcn.2019.100679
ISSN:1878-9293
ISSN:1878-9307
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31437736
Parent Title (English):Developmental cognitive neuroscience : a journal for cognitive, affective and social developmental neuroscience
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/23
Tag:Language development; Near-infrared spectroscopy; Newborn infants; Preterm birth; Speech discrimination
Volume:39
Pagenumber:8
Funder:Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [KLI544-B27]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Linguistik / Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik

