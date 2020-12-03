Light controlled active and passive motion of colloidal particles
- In this dissertation we introduce a concept of light driven active and passive manipulation of colloids trapped at solid/liquid interface. The motion is induced due to generation of light driven diffusioosmotic flow (LDDO) upon irradiation with light of appropriate wavelength. The origin of the flow is due to osmotic pressure gradient resulting from a concentration gradient at the solid/liquid interface of the photosensitive surfactant present in colloidal dispersion. The photosensitive surfactant consists of a cationic head group and a hydrophobic tail in which azobenzene group is integrated in. The azobenzene is known to undergo reversible photo-isomerization from a stable trans to a meta stable cis state under irradiation with UV light. Exposure to light of larger wavelength results in back photo-isomerization from cis to trans state. The two isomers have different molecular properties, for instance, trans isomer has a rod like structure and low polarity (0 dipole moment), whereas cis one is bent and has a dipole moment of ~3In this dissertation we introduce a concept of light driven active and passive manipulation of colloids trapped at solid/liquid interface. The motion is induced due to generation of light driven diffusioosmotic flow (LDDO) upon irradiation with light of appropriate wavelength. The origin of the flow is due to osmotic pressure gradient resulting from a concentration gradient at the solid/liquid interface of the photosensitive surfactant present in colloidal dispersion. The photosensitive surfactant consists of a cationic head group and a hydrophobic tail in which azobenzene group is integrated in. The azobenzene is known to undergo reversible photo-isomerization from a stable trans to a meta stable cis state under irradiation with UV light. Exposure to light of larger wavelength results in back photo-isomerization from cis to trans state. The two isomers have different molecular properties, for instance, trans isomer has a rod like structure and low polarity (0 dipole moment), whereas cis one is bent and has a dipole moment of ~3 Debye. Being integrated in the hydrophobic tail of the surfactant molecule, the azobenzene state determines the hydrophobicity of the whole molecule: in the trans state the surfactant is more hydrophobic than in the cis-state. In this way many properties of the surfactant such as the CMC, solubility and the interaction potential with a solid surface can be altered by light. When the solution containing such a surfactant is irradiated with focused light, a concentration gradient of different isomers is formed near the boundary of the irradiated area near the solid surface resulting in osmotic pressure gradient. The generated diffusioosmotic (DO) flow carries the particles passively along. The local-LDDO flow can be generated around and by each particle when mesoporous silica colloids are dispersed in the surfactant solution. This is because porous particles act as a sink/source which absorbs azobenzene molecule in trans state and expels it when it is in the cis state. The DO flows generated at each particle interact resulting in aggregation or separation depending upon the initial state of surfactant molecules. The kinetic of aggregation and separation can be controlled and manipulated by altering the parameters such as the wavelength and intensity of the applied light, as well as surfactant and particle concentration. Using two wavelengths simultaneously allows for dynamic gathering and separation creating fascinating patterns such as 2D disk of well separated particles or establishing collective complex behaviour of particle ensemble as described in this thesis. The mechanism of l-LDDO is also used to generate self-propelled motion. This is possible when half of the porous particle is covered by metal layer, basically blocking the pores on one side. The LDDO flow generated on uncapped side pushes the particle forward resulting in a super diffusive motion. The system of porous particle and azobenzene containing surfactant molecule can be utilized for various application such as drug delivery, cargo transportation, self-assembling, micro motors/ machines or micro patterning.…
- In dieser Doktorarbeit führen wir das Konzept der lichtinduzierten Diffusioosmose (LDDO) zur licht-kontrollierten passiven und aktiven Bewegung von Kolloiden an der fest-flüssig Grenzfläche ein. Bei diesem neuartigen Phänomen wird ein Grenzflächenfluss mittels Lichtes bestimmter Wellenlänge erzeugt. Ein lichtempfindliches Tensid wirkt hierbei als Quelle der Diffusioosmose: Durch Einstrahlung von Licht wird ein Konzentrationsgradient an der Oberfläche erzeugt, der wiederum ein Ungleichgewicht im lateralen osmotischen Druck verursacht. Dieser Druckunterschied führt dann zu einem grenzflächennahen diffusioosmotischen Fluss. Das lichtaktive Molekül besteht aus einer kationischen Kopfgruppe und einer hydrophoben Kohlenstoffkette, in die die Azobenzolgruppe eingebettet ist. Azobenzol fungiert hier als Lichtschalter, da es mit Licht zwischen einem stabilen trans und einem metastabilen cis Zustand hin- und hergeschaltet werden kann. Nahes UV Licht führt hier zur trans-cis und sichtbares Licht zur cis-trans Isomerisation. Das trans IsomerIn dieser Doktorarbeit führen wir das Konzept der lichtinduzierten Diffusioosmose (LDDO) zur licht-kontrollierten passiven und aktiven Bewegung von Kolloiden an der fest-flüssig Grenzfläche ein. Bei diesem neuartigen Phänomen wird ein Grenzflächenfluss mittels Lichtes bestimmter Wellenlänge erzeugt. Ein lichtempfindliches Tensid wirkt hierbei als Quelle der Diffusioosmose: Durch Einstrahlung von Licht wird ein Konzentrationsgradient an der Oberfläche erzeugt, der wiederum ein Ungleichgewicht im lateralen osmotischen Druck verursacht. Dieser Druckunterschied führt dann zu einem grenzflächennahen diffusioosmotischen Fluss. Das lichtaktive Molekül besteht aus einer kationischen Kopfgruppe und einer hydrophoben Kohlenstoffkette, in die die Azobenzolgruppe eingebettet ist. Azobenzol fungiert hier als Lichtschalter, da es mit Licht zwischen einem stabilen trans und einem metastabilen cis Zustand hin- und hergeschaltet werden kann. Nahes UV Licht führt hier zur trans-cis und sichtbares Licht zur cis-trans Isomerisation. Das trans Isomer unterscheidet sich in einigen Eigenschaften vom cis Isomer. So ist z.B. das trans-Isomer langgestreckt und besitzt eine geringe Polarität (verschwindendes Dipolmoment), währenddessen das cis Isomer gebogen ist und ein deutliches Dipolmoment von ca. 3 Debye besitzt. Durch die Integration der Azobenzolgruppe in die hydrophobe Kette des Tensids, bestimmt der Isomerisationszustand des Tensids die Hydrophobizität des gesamten Moleküls: Der trans Zustand ist deutlich hydrophober als der cis Zustand. Dieser Unterschied zeigt sich in den Löslichkeitseigenschaften des Moleküls, der kritischen Mizellenkonzentration sowie des Wechselwirkungspotentials zwischen Molekül und Grenzfläche. Dies kann genutzt werden, um diese Eigenschaften mittels Lichtbestrahlung zu ändern. Wird das Molekül in Wasser gelöst und mit fokussiertem Licht bestrahlt, kann ein isomerer Konzentrationsgradient im Bestrahlungsbereich an der fest-flüssig Grenzfläche erzeugt werden, der wiederum in einem osmotischen Druckgunterschied resultiert. Die daraus resultierende Diffusioosmose (DO), welche an der Grenzfläche erzeugt wird, ist in der Lage Kolloide, die sich an der Grenzfläche befinden, transportieren (passiv). Im Unterschied dazu kann ein sogenannter lokaler diffusioosmotischer Fluss (l-LDDO) um jedes einzelne Kolloid erzeugt werden, sobald es sich um meso-poröse Kolloide handelt. Hierbei agiert jedes Kolloid selbst als Konzentrationsquelle- bzw. –senke (ähnlich dem fokussiertem Licht im oberen Fall). Je nach Isomerisationszustand lagert sich das Molekül eher im Kolloid an oder bevorzugt die Umgebung des Wassers. Befindet sich das Molekül im trans Zustand lagert es sich im Kolloid an, während es im cis Zustand eher die Umgebung des Wassers sucht. Der diffusioosmotische Fluss wird um jedes einzelne Kolloid erzeugt, wodurch eine Wechselwirkung zwischen allen Kolloiden zustande kommt, die entweder anziehend oder abstoßend sein kann. Das hängt vom Isomerisationszustand der Tensidmoleküle vor der Bestrahlung ab. Durch die Änderung der folgenden Parameter kann die Bewegung der Kolloide kontrolliert werden: Lichtwellenlänge, Lichtintensität, Tensidkonzentration, Kolloidkonzentration. Durch die gleichzeitige Verwendung zweier verschiedener Lichtquellen (mit unterschiedlichen Wellenlängen), ist es möglich eine interessante Dynamik in der Anziehung und Abstoßung der Kolloide zu erzeugen, die faszinierende Kolloidformationen entstehen lassen wie sie in dieser Arbeit näher beschrieben werden. Das Phänomen der lokalen Diffusioosmose kann auch zu selbst-getriebener Bewegung führen, nämlich wenn eine Hälfte des Kolloids bedeckt wird (z.B. mit einer Metallschicht) und somit für Tensidmoleküle undurchlässig macht. Der diffusioosmotische Fluss, der auf der unbedeckten Seite des Kolloids erzeugt wird, bewegt das Kolloid in eine Richtung fort und führt so durch Überlagerung zur thermischen Bewegung zu super-diffusivem Verhalten. Das System, bestehend aus porösen Kolloiden und azobenzolhaltigem Tensidmolekül kann sinnführend genutzt werden, z.B. für folgende Anwendungen: gezieltem Medikamententransport, Mikrofrachttransport, Selbstassemblierung, Mikromotoren/-maschinen oder Mikrostrukturierung.…
|Author:
|Pooja AryaORCiD
|Title Additional (German):
|Licht-kontrollierten passive und aktive Bewegung kolloidaler Partikel
|Tag:
|Azobenzol enthaltendes Tensid; Isomerisierung Kinetik; Janus-Kolloid; LDDO; Photochemie; diffusioosmotischer Fluss; hydrophoben und hydrophile Wechselwirkungen; poröse Siliciumdioxidpartikel
Azobenzene containing surfactant; Hydrophobic and hydrophillic interactions; Janus colloids; Kinetics of photoisomerization; LDDO; Photochemistry; Porous silica particles; diffusioosmotic flow
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
