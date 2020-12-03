Light controlled active and passive motion of colloidal particles

In this dissertation we introduce a concept of light driven active and passive manipulation of colloids trapped at solid/liquid interface. The motion is induced due to generation of light driven diffusioosmotic flow (LDDO) upon irradiation with light of appropriate wavelength. The origin of the flow is due to osmotic pressure gradient resulting from a concentration gradient at the solid/liquid interface of the photosensitive surfactant present in colloidal dispersion. The photosensitive surfactant consists of a cationic head group and a hydrophobic tail in which azobenzene group is integrated in. The azobenzene is known to undergo reversible photo-isomerization from a stable trans to a meta stable cis state under irradiation with UV light. Exposure to light of larger wavelength results in back photo-isomerization from cis to trans state. The two isomers have different molecular properties, for instance, trans isomer has a rod like structure and low polarity (0 dipole moment), whereas cis one is bent and has a dipole moment of ~3

In this dissertation we introduce a concept of light driven active and passive manipulation of colloids trapped at solid/liquid interface. The motion is induced due to generation of light driven diffusioosmotic flow (LDDO) upon irradiation with light of appropriate wavelength. The origin of the flow is due to osmotic pressure gradient resulting from a concentration gradient at the solid/liquid interface of the photosensitive surfactant present in colloidal dispersion. The photosensitive surfactant consists of a cationic head group and a hydrophobic tail in which azobenzene group is integrated in. The azobenzene is known to undergo reversible photo-isomerization from a stable trans to a meta stable cis state under irradiation with UV light. Exposure to light of larger wavelength results in back photo-isomerization from cis to trans state. The two isomers have different molecular properties, for instance, trans isomer has a rod like structure and low polarity (0 dipole moment), whereas cis one is bent and has a dipole moment of ~3 Debye. Being integrated in the hydrophobic tail of the surfactant molecule, the azobenzene state determines the hydrophobicity of the whole molecule: in the trans state the surfactant is more hydrophobic than in the cis-state. In this way many properties of the surfactant such as the CMC, solubility and the interaction potential with a solid surface can be altered by light. When the solution containing such a surfactant is irradiated with focused light, a concentration gradient of different isomers is formed near the boundary of the irradiated area near the solid surface resulting in osmotic pressure gradient. The generated diffusioosmotic (DO) flow carries the particles passively along. The local-LDDO flow can be generated around and by each particle when mesoporous silica colloids are dispersed in the surfactant solution. This is because porous particles act as a sink/source which absorbs azobenzene molecule in trans state and expels it when it is in the cis state. The DO flows generated at each particle interact resulting in aggregation or separation depending upon the initial state of surfactant molecules. The kinetic of aggregation and separation can be controlled and manipulated by altering the parameters such as the wavelength and intensity of the applied light, as well as surfactant and particle concentration. Using two wavelengths simultaneously allows for dynamic gathering and separation creating fascinating patterns such as 2D disk of well separated particles or establishing collective complex behaviour of particle ensemble as described in this thesis. The mechanism of l-LDDO is also used to generate self-propelled motion. This is possible when half of the porous particle is covered by metal layer, basically blocking the pores on one side. The LDDO flow generated on uncapped side pushes the particle forward resulting in a super diffusive motion. The system of porous particle and azobenzene containing surfactant molecule can be utilized for various application such as drug delivery, cargo transportation, self-assembling, micro motors/ machines or micro patterning.

