National Cultures of Military Intelligence?
|Author:
|Sönke NeitzelGND
|ISBN:
|978-0-19-886720-3
|Parent Title (English):
|Cultures of intelligence in the era of the world wars
|Subtitle (English):
|Comparative Perspectives
|Publisher:
|University Press
|Place of publication:
|Oxford
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Release Date:
|2020/11/23
|Pagenumber:
|xii, 393
|First Page:
|13
|Last Page:
|36
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie