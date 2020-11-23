Schließen

Cultures of intelligence in the era of the World Wars

  • Cultures of Intelligence analyses the intelligence services of Germany, Britain, the USA, and France in the first half of the twentieth century. It asks whether there were national traditions in intelligence, or whether each of the sophisticated Western intelligence powers was part of a transnational intelligence culture? The book is a contribution to the cultural turn in intelligence studies. Its underlying purpose is to place intelligence in its proper historical and comparative context. As such it is also a contribution to the history of political culture and its study.

Metadaten
ISBN:978-0-19-886720-3
Parent Title (German):Studies of the German Historical Institute London
Publisher:Oxford
Place of publication:University Press
Editor:Simon James Ball, Philipp Leonhard Gassert, Andreas Gestrich, Sönke Neitzel
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/11/23
Pagenumber:xii, 393
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte

