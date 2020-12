Entwicklung einer robusten Online-Methode zur Bestimmung von Nährelementen in Ackerböden mit einem Energie-dispersiven RFA-Sensor

As part of the research initiative "BonaRes – soil as sustainable resource of the bioeconomy", funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the subproject I4S is responsible for the development of an integrated system for site-specific soil fertility management. For this purpose, a measuring platform for the determination of relevant soil properties and the quantitative analysis of selected macro- and micronutrients is planned. In the first part of this project, the focus will be on calibration and validation of different sensors on the matrix soil, sampling on the field as well as designing and construction of the measurement platform. In the second part of the project, the soil sensors were installed and models as well as decision making algorithms for the control of fertilization and corresponding improvement of soil functions were established. The aim of the present work is the investigation and development of a robust online-analysis with energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy (EDXRF) for the

As part of the research initiative "BonaRes – soil as sustainable resource of the bioeconomy", funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the subproject I4S is responsible for the development of an integrated system for site-specific soil fertility management. For this purpose, a measuring platform for the determination of relevant soil properties and the quantitative analysis of selected macro- and micronutrients is planned. In the first part of this project, the focus will be on calibration and validation of different sensors on the matrix soil, sampling on the field as well as designing and construction of the measurement platform. In the second part of the project, the soil sensors were installed and models as well as decision making algorithms for the control of fertilization and corresponding improvement of soil functions were established. The aim of the present work is the investigation and development of a robust online-analysis with energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy (EDXRF) for the quantification of selected macro- and micronutrients in soils for a low-cost and area-wide mapping of arable land. For the development of an online method, a state-of-the-art X-ray fluorescence sensor was launched, and the corresponding device parameters were optimized for the matrix soil. The determination of the analytical figures of merit such as precision and detection limit took place for a selection of nutrients Al, Si, P, S, K, Ca, Ti, Mn, Fe, Cu and Zn. In order to obtain a matrix-specific calibration, certified reference materials (CRM) as well as a selection of agricultural soils was used. Since one of the biggest disadvantages of X-ray fluorescence analysis is the influence of matrix effects, the multivariate method of partial least squares regression (PLSR) in addition to the classical univariate data analysis was applied. PLSR offers the advantage of compensating matrix effects, resulting in more robust calibration models. Furthermore, a principal component analysis (PCA) was performed to identify similarities and outliers within the sample set. A classification of the soils based on their texture sand, silt, loam and clay was possible. Based on the results of ideal soil samples: pelleted air-dried samples with particle sizes < 0.5 mm, the sample preparation was reduced, and the influence of different properties was investigated. These factors can be the density and homogeneity of the sample, as well as grain size and moisture. Based on the parameter RMSE and considering the residuals, the created calibration models were compared with each other. To evaluate the quality of the models, validation with a test set was done. For this purpose, 662 soil samples from 15 different locations in Germany were available. Since the results on pressed pellets for the elements Al, Si, K, Ca, Ti, Mn, Fe and Zn correspond to the requirements for later online-analysis, further calibration models with loose soil samples were prepared. Again, good results could be achieved with sufficient detection limits and a low mean error in the prediction of unknown test samples. The predictive capability of the multivariate PLSR is better than that of the univariate data analysis, especially for the elements Mn and Zn. The influence of moisture and grain sizes on the quantification of elemental contents is clearly visible, especially for lighter elements. A multivariate calibration for the elements Si to Zn was possible, so that it is possible to measure soils in the field. A higher measurement uncertainty must be considered. For any subsequent sampling on the field, the difference between static and dynamic measurements was also considered showing that both variants could be used. Finally, the used sensor was compared with a commercially available handheld device for its quantification potential. Based on the results, the sensor has great potential as an online-sensor on the platform. The results under laboratory conditions show that the robust analysis of arable soils is possible considering the influencing factors.

…