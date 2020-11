Design of sustainable cathodes for Li-ion batteries

In recent years people have realised non-renewability of our modern society which relays on spending huge amounts of energy mostly produced from fosil fuels, such as oil and coal, and the shift towards more sustainable energy sources has started. However, sustainable sources of energy, such as wind-, solar- and hydro-energy, produce primarily electrical energy and can not just be poured in canister like many fosil fuels, creating necessity for rechragable batteries. However, modern Li-ion batteries are made from toxic heavy metals and sustainable alternatives are needed. Here we show that naturally abundant catecholic and guaiacyl groups can be utilised to replace heavy metals in Li-ion batteries. Foremost vanillin, a naturally occurring food additive that can be sustainably synthesised from industrial biowaste, lignin, was utilised to synthesise materials that showed extraordinary performance as cathodes in Li-ion batteries. Furthermore, behaviour of catecholic and guiacyl groups in Li-ion system was compared, confirming usability

In recent years people have realised non-renewability of our modern society which relays on spending huge amounts of energy mostly produced from fosil fuels, such as oil and coal, and the shift towards more sustainable energy sources has started. However, sustainable sources of energy, such as wind-, solar- and hydro-energy, produce primarily electrical energy and can not just be poured in canister like many fosil fuels, creating necessity for rechragable batteries. However, modern Li-ion batteries are made from toxic heavy metals and sustainable alternatives are needed. Here we show that naturally abundant catecholic and guaiacyl groups can be utilised to replace heavy metals in Li-ion batteries. Foremost vanillin, a naturally occurring food additive that can be sustainably synthesised from industrial biowaste, lignin, was utilised to synthesise materials that showed extraordinary performance as cathodes in Li-ion batteries. Furthermore, behaviour of catecholic and guiacyl groups in Li-ion system was compared, confirming usability of guiacayl containing biopolymers as cathodes in Li-ion batteries. Lastly, naturally occurring polyphenol, tannic acid, was incorporated in fully bioderived hybrid material that shows performance comparable to commercial Li-ion batteries and good stability. This thesis presents an important advancement in understanding of biowaste derived cathode materials for Li-ion batteries. Further research should be conducted to better understand behaviour of guaiacyl groups during Li-ion battery cycling. Lastly, challenges of incorporation of lignin, an industrial biowaste, have to be addressed and lignin should be incorporated as a cathode material in Li-ion batteries.

…