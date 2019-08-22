Biosynthetic approach to combine the first steps of cardenolide formation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
- A yeast expression plasmid was constructed containing a cardenolide biosynthetic module, referred to as CARD II, using the AssemblX toolkit, which enables the assembly of large DNA constructs. The genes cloned into the vector were (a) a Δ5‐3β‐hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase gene from Digitalis lanata, (b) a steroid Δ5‐isomerase gene from Comamonas testosteronii, (c) a mutated steroid‐5β‐reductase gene from Arabidopsis thaliana, and (d) a steroid 21‐hydroxylase gene from Mus musculus. A second plasmid bearing an ADR/ADX fusion gene from Bos taurus was also constructed. A Saccharomyces cerevisiae strain bearing these two plasmids was generated. This strain, termed “CARD II yeast”, was capable of producing 5β‐pregnane‐3β,21‐diol‐20‐one, a central intermediate in 5β‐cardenolide biosynthesis, starting from pregnenolone which was added to the culture medium. Using this approach, five consecutive steps in cardenolide biosynthesis were realized in baker's yeast.
