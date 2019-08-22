Schließen

Biosynthetic approach to combine the first steps of cardenolide formation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

  • A yeast expression plasmid was constructed containing a cardenolide biosynthetic module, referred to as CARD II, using the AssemblX toolkit, which enables the assembly of large DNA constructs. The genes cloned into the vector were (a) a Δ5‐3β‐hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase gene from Digitalis lanata, (b) a steroid Δ5‐isomerase gene from Comamonas testosteronii, (c) a mutated steroid‐5β‐reductase gene from Arabidopsis thaliana, and (d) a steroid 21‐hydroxylase gene from Mus musculus. A second plasmid bearing an ADR/ADX fusion gene from Bos taurus was also constructed. A Saccharomyces cerevisiae strain bearing these two plasmids was generated. This strain, termed “CARD II yeast”, was capable of producing 5β‐pregnane‐3β,21‐diol‐20‐one, a central intermediate in 5β‐cardenolide biosynthesis, starting from pregnenolone which was added to the culture medium. Using this approach, five consecutive steps in cardenolide biosynthesis were realized in baker's yeast.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Christoph Paul Kurt RieckORCiDGND, Daniel Geiger, Jennifer MunkertORCiDGND, Katrin MesserschmidtORCiDGND, Jan Petersen, Juliane StrasserGND, Nadine Meitinger, Wolfgang KreisORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mbo3.925
ISSN:2045-8827
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31436030
Parent Title (English):Microbiologyopen
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/22
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/20
Volume:8
Issue:12
Pagenumber:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo