Towards catalytic activation of nitrogen in ionic liquid/nanoporous carbon interfaces for electrochemical ammonia synthesis

Ammonia is a chemical of fundamental importance for nature`s vital nitrogen cycle. It is crucial for the growth of living organisms as well as food and energy source. Traditionally, industrial ammonia production is predominated by Haber- Bosch process (HBP) which is based on direct conversion of N2 and H2 gas under high temperature and high pressure (~500oC, 150-300 bar). However, it is not the favorite route because of its thermodynamic and kinetic limitations, and the need for the energy intense production of hydrogen gas by reforming processes. All these disfavors of HBP open a target to search for an alternative technique to perform efficient ammonia synthesis via electrochemical catalytic processes, in particular via water electrolysis, using water as the hydrogen source to save the process from gas reforming. In this study, the investigation of the interface effects between imidazolium-based ionic liquids and the surface of porous carbon materials with a special interest in the nitrogen absorption capability. As the further

Ammonia is a chemical of fundamental importance for nature`s vital nitrogen cycle. It is crucial for the growth of living organisms as well as food and energy source. Traditionally, industrial ammonia production is predominated by Haber- Bosch process (HBP) which is based on direct conversion of N2 and H2 gas under high temperature and high pressure (~500oC, 150-300 bar). However, it is not the favorite route because of its thermodynamic and kinetic limitations, and the need for the energy intense production of hydrogen gas by reforming processes. All these disfavors of HBP open a target to search for an alternative technique to perform efficient ammonia synthesis via electrochemical catalytic processes, in particular via water electrolysis, using water as the hydrogen source to save the process from gas reforming. In this study, the investigation of the interface effects between imidazolium-based ionic liquids and the surface of porous carbon materials with a special interest in the nitrogen absorption capability. As the further step, the possibility to establish this interface as the catalytically active area for the electrochemical N2 reduction to NH3 has been evaluated. This particular combination has been chosen because the porous carbon materials and ionic liquids (IL) have a significant importance in many scientific fields including catalysis and electrocatalysis due to their special structural and physicochemical properties. Primarily, the effects of the confinement of ionic liquid (EmimOAc, 1-Ethyl-3-methylimidazolium acetate) into carbon pores have been investigated. The salt-templated porous carbons, which have different porosity (microporous and mesoporous) and nitrogen species, were used as model structures for the comparison of the IL confinement at different loadings. The nitrogen uptake of EmimOAc can be increased by about 10 times by the confinement in the pores of carbon materials compared to the bulk form. In addition, the most improved nitrogen absorption was observed by IL confinement in micropores and in nitrogen-doped carbon materials as a consequence of the maximized structural changes of IL. Furthermore, the possible use of such interfaces between EmimOAc and porous carbon for the catalytic activation of dinitrogen during the kinetically challenging NRR due to the limited gas absorption in the electrolyte, was examined. An electrocatalytic NRR system based on the conversion of water and nitrogen gas to ammonia at ambient operation conditions (1 bar, 25 °C) was performed in a setup under an applied electric potential with a single chamber electrochemical cell, which consists of the combination of EmimOAc electrolyte with the porous carbon-working electrode and without a traditional electrocatalyst. Under a potential of -3 V vs. SCE for 45 minutes, a NH3 production rate of 498.37 μg h-1 cm-2 and FE of 12.14% were achieved. The experimental observations show that an electric double-layer, which serves the catalytically active area, occurs between a microporous carbon material and ions of the EmimOAc electrolyte in the presence of sufficiently high provided electric potential. Comparing with the typical NRR systems which have been reported in the literature, the presented electrochemical ammonia synthesis approach provides a significantly higher ammonia production rate with a chance to avoid the possible kinetic limitations of NRR. In terms of operating conditions, ammonia production rate and the faradic efficiency without the need for any synthetic electrocatalyst can be resulted of electrocatalytic activation of nitrogen in the double-layer formed between carbon and IL ions.

…