Measurement of the Extragalactic Background Light Spectral Energy Distribution with VERITAS

- The extragalactic background light (EBL), a diffuse photon field in the optical and infrared range, is a record of radiative processes over the universe?s history. Spectral measurements of blazars at very high energies (>100 GeV) enable the reconstruction of the spectral energy distribution (SED) of the EBL, as the blazar spectra are modified by redshift- and energy-dependent interactions of the gamma-ray photons with the EBL. The spectra of 14 VERITAS-detected blazars are included in a new measurement of the EBL SED that is independent of EBL SED models. The resulting SED covers an EBL wavelength range of 0.56?56 ?m, and is in good agreement with lower limits obtained by assuming that the EBL is entirely due to radiation from cataloged galaxies.
|A. U. Abeysekara, A. Archer, Wystan BenbowORCiD, Ralph BirdORCiD, A. Brill, R. Brose, M. Buchovecky, D. Calderon-Madera, J. L. Christiansen, W. Cui, M. K. Daniel, A. Falcone, Q. Feng, M. Fernandez-Alonso, J. P. Finley, Lucy FortsonORCiD, Amy FurnissORCiD, A. Gent, C. Giuri, O. Gueta, David HannaORCiD, T. Hassan, Oliver HervetORCiD, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, Caitlin A. JohnsonORCiD, P. Kaaret, M. Kertzman, David KiedaORCiD, Maria KrauseORCiD, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, Gernot MaierORCiDGND, P. Moriarty, Reshmi MukherjeeORCiD, M. Nievas-Rosillo, R. A. Ong, K. Pfrang, Martin PohlORCiDGND, R. R. Prado, Elisa PueschelORCiD, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, D. Ribeiro, G. T. Richards, E. Roache, A. C. Rovero, Iftach SadehGND, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, Karlen ShahinyanORCiD, Iurii SushchORCiDGND, T. Svraka, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, Patrick WilcoxORCiD, A. Wilhelm, David Arnold WilliamsGND, T. J. Williamson, B. Zitzer
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ab4817
|0004-637X
|1538-4357
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
|2019/11/11
|2019
|2020/11/23
|Active galactic nuclei; Cosmology; Diffuse radiation; Extragalactic astronomy
|885
|2
|8
|U.S. Department of Energy Office of ScienceUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); Smithsonian InstitutionSmithsonian Institution; NSERC in CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); U.S. Energy (DOE); National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science User Facility [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; Marie Curie Intra-European Fellowship within the 7th European Community Framework ProgrammeEuropean Union (EU); Young Investigators Program of the Helmholtz Association; DJEI/DES/SFI/HEA Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access
