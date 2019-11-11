Schließen

Measurement of the Extragalactic Background Light Spectral Energy Distribution with VERITAS

  • The extragalactic background light (EBL), a diffuse photon field in the optical and infrared range, is a record of radiative processes over the universe?s history. Spectral measurements of blazars at very high energies (>100 GeV) enable the reconstruction of the spectral energy distribution (SED) of the EBL, as the blazar spectra are modified by redshift- and energy-dependent interactions of the gamma-ray photons with the EBL. The spectra of 14 VERITAS-detected blazars are included in a new measurement of the EBL SED that is independent of EBL SED models. The resulting SED covers an EBL wavelength range of 0.56?56 ?m, and is in good agreement with lower limits obtained by assuming that the EBL is entirely due to radiation from cataloged galaxies.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:A. U. Abeysekara, A. Archer, Wystan BenbowORCiD, Ralph BirdORCiD, A. Brill, R. Brose, M. Buchovecky, D. Calderon-Madera, J. L. Christiansen, W. Cui, M. K. Daniel, A. Falcone, Q. Feng, M. Fernandez-Alonso, J. P. Finley, Lucy FortsonORCiD, Amy FurnissORCiD, A. Gent, C. Giuri, O. Gueta, David HannaORCiD, T. Hassan, Oliver HervetORCiD, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, Caitlin A. JohnsonORCiD, P. Kaaret, M. Kertzman, David KiedaORCiD, Maria KrauseORCiD, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, Gernot MaierORCiDGND, P. Moriarty, Reshmi MukherjeeORCiD, M. Nievas-Rosillo, R. A. Ong, K. Pfrang, Martin PohlORCiDGND, R. R. Prado, Elisa PueschelORCiD, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, D. Ribeiro, G. T. Richards, E. Roache, A. C. Rovero, Iftach SadehGND, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, Karlen ShahinyanORCiD, Iurii SushchORCiDGND, T. Svraka, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, Patrick WilcoxORCiD, A. Wilhelm, David Arnold WilliamsGND, T. J. Williamson, B. Zitzer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ab4817
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Parent Title (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/11
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/23
Tag:Active galactic nuclei; Cosmology; Diffuse radiation; Extragalactic astronomy
Volume:885
Issue:2
Pagenumber:8
Funder:U.S. Department of Energy Office of ScienceUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); Smithsonian InstitutionSmithsonian Institution; NSERC in CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); U.S. Energy (DOE); National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science User Facility [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; Marie Curie Intra-European Fellowship within the 7th European Community Framework ProgrammeEuropean Union (EU); Young Investigators Program of the Helmholtz Association; DJEI/DES/SFI/HEA Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo