Tissue-specific NIA1 and NIA2 expression in Arabidopsis thaliana

  • Nitrogen (N) is an essential macronutrient for optimal plant growth and ultimately for crop productivity Nitrate serves as the main N source for most plants. Although it seems a well-established fact that nitrate concentration affects flowering, its molecular mode of action in flowering time regulation was poorly understood. We recently found how nitrate, present at the shoot apical meristem (SAM), controls flowering time In this short communication, we present data on the tissue-specific expression patterns of NITRATE REDUCTASE 1 (NIA1) and NIA2 in planta. We show that transcripts of both genes are present throughout the life cycle of Arabidopsis thaliana plants with NIA1 being predominantly active in leaves and NIA2 in meristematic tissues.

Author:Justyna Jadwiga OlasORCiDGND, Vanessa WahlORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/15592324.2019.1656035
ISSN:1559-2316
ISSN:1559-2324
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31438763
Parent Title (English):Plant Signaling & Behavior
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Philadelphia
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/22
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/20
Tag:Arabidopsis; NIA1; NIA2; RNA in situ hybridization; and tissue-specificity; cell; expression; nitrate assimilation; plant development
Volume:14
Issue:11
Pagenumber:5
Funder:Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [031B0191]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [WA3639/2-1, WA3639/1-2]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [Collaborative Research Center 973]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

