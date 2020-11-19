Schließen

Mechanotendography in Achillodynia shows reduced oscillation variability of pre-loaded Achilles tendon

  The present study focuses on an innovative approach in measuring the mechanical oscillations of pre-loaded Achilles tendon by using Mechanotendography (MTG) during application of a short yet powerful mechanical pressure impact. This was applied on the forefoot from the plantar side in direction of dorsiflexion, while the subject stood on the ball of the forefoot on one leg. Participants with Achilles tendinopathy (AT; n = 10) were compared to healthy controls (Con; n = 10). Five trials were performed on each side of the body. For evaluation, two intervals after the impulse began (0-100ms; 30-100ms) were cut from the MTG and pressure raw signals. The intrapersonal variability between the five trials in both intervals were evaluated using the arithmetic mean and coefficient of variation of the mean correlation (Spearman rank correlation) and the normalized averaged mean distances, respectively. The AT-group showed a significantly reduced variability in MTG compared to the Con-group (from p = 0.006 to p = 0.028 for different parameters). The 95% confidence intervals (CI) of MTG results were disjoint, whereas the 95% CIs of the pressure signals were similar (p = 0.192 to p = 0.601). We suggest from this work that the variability of mechanical tendon oscillations could be an indicative parameter of an altered Achilles tendon functionality.

Metadaten
Author:Laura SchaeferORCiDGND, Frank BittmannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-483499
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48349
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a pilot study
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (668)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/19
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/19
Tag:Mechanotendography; impact on pre-activated Achilles tendon; mechanical tendinous oscillations; variability
Issue:668
Pagenumber:13
Source:European Journal of Translational Myology (EJTM) 30 (2020) 2,pp. 247-257 DOI: 10.4081/ejtm.2020.8983
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

