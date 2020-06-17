Schließen

Mechanotendography in Achillodynia shows reduced oscillation variability of pre-loaded Achilles tendon

  The present study focuses on an innovative approach in measuring the mechanical oscillations of pre-loaded Achilles tendon by using Mechanotendography (MTG) during application of a short yet powerful mechanical pressure impact. This was applied on the forefoot from the plantar side in direction of dorsiflexion, while the subject stood on the ball of the forefoot on one leg. Participants with Achilles tendinopathy (AT; n = 10) were compared to healthy controls (Con; n = 10). Five trials were performed on each side of the body. For evaluation, two intervals after the impulse began (0-100ms; 30-100ms) were cut from the MTG and pressure raw signals. The intrapersonal variability between the five trials in both intervals were evaluated using the arithmetic mean and coefficient of variation of the mean correlation (Spearman rank correlation) and the normalized averaged mean distances, respectively. The AT-group showed a significantly reduced variability in MTG compared to the Con-group (from p = 0.006 to p = 0.028 for different parameters). The 95% confidence intervals (CI) of MTG results were disjoint, whereas the 95% CIs of the pressure signals were similar (p = 0.192 to p = 0.601). We suggest from this work that the variability of mechanical tendon oscillations could be an indicative parameter of an altered Achilles tendon functionality.

Metadaten
Author:Laura SchaeferORCiDGND, Frank BittmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4081/ejtm.2020.8983
ISSN:2037-7460
Parent Title (English):European Journal of Translational Myology (EJTM)
Subtitle (English):a pilot study
Publisher:Unipress
Place of publication:Padova
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/17
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/11/19
Tag:Mechanotendography; impact on pre-activated Achilles tendon; mechanical tendinous oscillations; variability
Volume:30
Issue:2
First Page:247
Last Page:257
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_043
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 668

