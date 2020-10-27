Schließen

Populism, the Pandemic & Prospects for International Law

  • Populism has fatally weakened the world’s ability to respond to COVID-19, by undermining the capacity of the structures and mechanisms of international law to address the pandemic. The pandemic has exposed as a fallacy a key tenet of populism – to protect the ‘people’ of a nation from external forces, including international law. In fact international law, through the principle of self-determination, enshrines the ability of peoples to determine their own political organization. But this does not preclude agreement at the international level on matters of common interest to humanity as a whole that require community action. The prevention of infectious disease is just such a case, which states have long agreed could not remain solely the preserve of national polities, but requires a common international response. This paper, placing the current crisis in light of the development of international health law, critically examines the response of key populist governments to COVID-19 in order to address the larger issue of the implicationsPopulism has fatally weakened the world’s ability to respond to COVID-19, by undermining the capacity of the structures and mechanisms of international law to address the pandemic. The pandemic has exposed as a fallacy a key tenet of populism – to protect the ‘people’ of a nation from external forces, including international law. In fact international law, through the principle of self-determination, enshrines the ability of peoples to determine their own political organization. But this does not preclude agreement at the international level on matters of common interest to humanity as a whole that require community action. The prevention of infectious disease is just such a case, which states have long agreed could not remain solely the preserve of national polities, but requires a common international response. This paper, placing the current crisis in light of the development of international health law, critically examines the response of key populist governments to COVID-19 in order to address the larger issue of the implications of populism for the fate of international law.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wp45.pdfeng
    (631KB)

    SHA-1: f64c5d7d13748bcb04ba90f4adcbff1705ef72c4

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Campbell A McLachlan
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-483479
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48347
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (45)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/10/27
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/19
Issue:45
Pagenumber:31
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3715745
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo